College basketball scores and highlights from Saturday’s action

Jan 6, 2018, 2:11pm EST
January 6, 2018
No. 2 Duke’s defense disappoints again in 96-85 loss at NC State
An already weird season in the ACC just keeps getting weirder.
January 6, 2018
LSU’s Tremont Waters hits the wildest buzzer-beater of the season to stun Texas A&M
The Aggies are now 0-3 in SEC play.
January 6, 2018
Colorado upsets No. 4 Arizona State and No. 14 Arizona in under 48 hours
It was a week to remember for the Buffs.
January 6, 2018
Florida literally steals a win vs. Missouri on Chris Chiozza clutch swipe-and-layup at the buzzer
What a way to win for Florida.
January 6, 2018
Providence upsets No. 5 Xavier for critical resume-building win
The Friars’ perimeter attack powered the upset win.