Zion Williamson’s best dunks at Duke, ranked

This fair website declared Zion Williamson the best dunker of his generation months before he even started his senior year of high school. That was the type of reputation Williamson built as a prep star, amassing millions of YouTube views, a gigantic social media following, and a handful of Top 10 clips on SportsCenter prior to attending prom.

Williamson hasn’t just lived up to the hype during the start of his college basketball career at Duke — he’s exceeded it. This man is so much more than a dunker, showing off the vision of a point guard, jaw-dropping shot blocking ability, a non-stop motor and even the beginnings of a three-point stroke.

Still, we keep coming back to the dunks.

This is a running post of Zion’s best dunks this season, ranked by the ones that got the biggest reaction from the Internet. This post will be updated all season, because these Zion highlights are just getting started.

10. Zion’s first dunk

Zion Williamson's first dunk was ... pretty tame? pic.twitter.com/cd5clvxLJZ — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) November 7, 2018

Duke had already blown out Kentucky before Zion even got his first dunk. It was only going to get better from here.

9. Alley-oop vs. Army

Zion cannot be stopped



He dropped 21 points in the first half and ONLY MISSED ONE FG. pic.twitter.com/pGNDJUQYjY — ESPN (@espn) November 11, 2018

We were dangerously close to Zion dunking on his own teammate two games into his college career. Maybe next time.

8. Alley-oop vs. Eastern Michigan

Tre Jones lobs come easy when zion is at the other end! pic.twitter.com/pjR6KR4ZL2 — Frankie Vision (@FrankieVision) November 15, 2018

Tre Jones — Duke’s other, other, other freshmen stud — just flipped this thing over his shoulder. He knew that no matter where he put it, Zion was going to get it.

7. Crossover + lefty power slam vs. Indiana

Thats 285 LB's moving like John Wall with Power of Larry Johnson and vertical of Dominque Wilkins #ZION #TheTRUTH



pic.twitter.com/8S61kPGwQk — IB (@incarceratedbob) November 28, 2018

We’re starting to feel bad for the poor, mortal college kids who have to try to guard him,

6. Cock-back slam vs. Eastern Michigan

ZION DUNK COUNTER: ♾ pic.twitter.com/0fEE8kswzf — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 15, 2018

As has been noted, this is basically LeBron’s signature dunk. It also produced a perfect photo:

Do they still make actual dunk posters? Because this should be a poster.

5. Splits Kentucky’s defense for a slam

Poor Reid Travis, widely considered the best transfer in the country this season, simply getting dusted off the dribble by someone four years younger than him. Williamson didn’t even need the screen here, just pure speed-to-power as he explodes to the hoop,

4. Effortless windmill vs. Indiana

everything Zion Williamson does is amazing



@CBSSportspic.twitter.com/vL3BcPSCfd — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 28, 2018

Do not let Zion get into the passing lanes. You know what’s going to happen.

3. Eyes-at-the-rim alley-oop vs. Eastern Michigan

ZION WILLIAMSON JUST TOOK FLIGHT



pic.twitter.com/6eUalK3fz5 — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 15, 2018

Bless Cam Reddish for throwing this pass a little too high. For any other intended target, this lob is sailing over their head for a turnover. For Zion, it’s a slam you’ll be seeing on his highlight reel all season. Just look where his eyes are at:

Zion Williamson is not of this world. pic.twitter.com/10IlN98F3W — Anthony Riccobono (@Tony_Riccobono) November 15, 2018

That’s a 285-pound 18-year-old doing that. We can’t get enough.

2. Windmill vs. San Diego State

Reminder: the rims at the Maui Invitational are notoriously flimsy. If only for a brief moment, it seemed like Zion might rip the rim straight off the backboard when he started to rev up for this windmill.

1. 360 dunk against Clemson

Just a quick 360 mid-game. No biggie.

So much power, so much grace. That’s what Williamson’s game is all about.