Maui Invitational 2018: Bracket, schedule, scores, and TV/live stream info

The Maui Invitational is college basketball’s signature November tournament. It returns this year with one of its deepest fields ever, featuring three top-10 teams, including No. 1 Duke.

Duke has emerged as the favorite to win the national title in the first two weeks of the season, but it will face a stiff test in Maui. Auburn is its potential second round opponent, and the Tigers have looked tremendous to start with the year, with a 20-point victory over No. 25 Washington already on the resume. Bruce Pearl’s squad took home a share of the SEC title last season and are poised to build on that success with the return of star center Austin Wiley to the lineup.

Gonzaga is also primed for a big year, drawing preseason Final Four hype because of a deep, talented, and experienced roster. The ‘Zags won’t have star Killian Tillie as he recovers from ankle surgery, but Mark Few’s team still has enough firepower to compete with anyone. Shooting guard Zach Norvell and big man Rui Hachimura will be in the spotlight for the Bulldogs. A Duke-Gonzaga championship game would happen on Wednesday if both teams can make it out of the first two rounds.

The field also includes Xavier, San Diego State, Arizona, Iowa State and Illinois. Xavier has turned into one of the country’s most dependable programs, making the NCAA Tournament 12 times in the last 13 years with runs to the second weekend six times over that stretch. Every team in the field has at least one star player with NBA aspirations to monitor, including Jaden McDaniels (SDSU), Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), and Brandon Randolph (Arizona).

Of course, all eyes remain on Duke. With Zion Williamson leading the charge, the Blue Devils have become the most buzzed about team in America.

Below you’ll find the schedule, scores and bracket for the 2018 Maui Invitational. Play runs from Monday throughout Wednesday.

Maui Invitational 2018 bracket

Schedule and scores

Monday, Nov. 19

Game 1: Auburn 88, Xavier 79, OT

Game 2: Duke 90, San Diego State 64

Game 3: Arizona 71, Iowa State 66

Game 4: Gonzaga 84, Illinois 78

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Game 5: San Diego State 79, Xavier 74

Game 6: Iowa State 84, Illinois 68

Game 7: Duke 78, Auburn 72

Game 8: Gonzaga 91, Arizona 74

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Game 9: Iowa State 87, San Diego State 57

Game 10: Duke vs. Gonzaga (winner is champion), 5 p.m. on ESPN

Game 11: Xavier vs. Illinois, 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 12: Auburn vs. Arizona, 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2