Battle 4 Atlantis 2018: Bracket, schedule, scores, and TV/live stream info

The Battle 4 Atlantis has emerged as one of the most entertaining tournaments on the college basketball calendar every November. The tournament returns to Paradise Island in the Bahamas this year, with a new field of eight teams with rich histories of making noise in March.

Virginia enters as the favorite as a top-five team in the polls looking to avenge last season’s historic loss to 16th-seeded UMBC in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. The Hoos have one of the best backcourts in America with Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy and also have a breakout player with NBA draft aspirations in forward De’Andre Hunter. Forget about how last season ended: this is one of the very best teams in college basketball, and will be looking to prove that in the Bahamas.

Wisconsin is also looking for a bounce back season. The Badgers snapped a streak of 19 straight NCAA tournament appearances last year, but have looked terrific in the early start to this season. Senior center Ethan Happ is one of the sport’s most productive players. Watch out for the young backcourt of D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King, who both missed the majority of last season with injury.

Florida and Oklahoma, who open play on Wednesday afternoon, are each in fascinating positions this season, as well. Oklahoma is trying to form an identity after losing one-and-done star Tre Young, while Florida is looking to rebound after an opening night blowout loss to rival Florida State.

Stanford, Butler, Dayton and Middle Tennessee State are also in the field. Below, you’ll find the Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, in addition to the schedule and scores for every game.

Battle 4 Atlantis 2018 bracket

Battle 4 Atlantis 2018 schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Game 1: Oklahoma 65, Florida 60

Game 2: Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46

Game 3: Butler vs. Dayton, 7 p.m. on ESPN3 or ESPN News

Game 4: Virginia vs. Middle Tennessee State, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 22

Game 5: Oklahoma vs. Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 7: Florida vs. Stanford, 8 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU or ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 23

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 11 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (winner is champion), 5 p.m. on ESPN

Game 11: Loser game 7 vs. loser game 8, 7 p.m. on ESPNU or ESPN3 or ESPN News

Game 12: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8 (winner is third), 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU