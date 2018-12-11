Viral video results in San Francisco holding ‘free popcorn night’

San Francisco guard Frankie Ferrari produced one of the more enjoyable moments of the 2018-19 season to date during the Dons’ 79-60 win at Cal on Dec. 5.

After his momentum following a drive and dish carried him into the first row of fans, Ferrari snagged a piece of popcorn from one of the spectators and hustled down to the other end of the floor without breaking stride.

The video quickly went viral, and as a result, the brass at San Francisco has announced that all fans who attend Thursday’s home game against Eastern Washington will be treated to a free bag of popcorn.

In honor of Frankie Ferrari grabbing a mid-game snack against Cal last week: all fans through the main gate at the @USFDonsMBB game on Thursday night will get a free bag of popcorn! pic.twitter.com/Ml22faLT4K — USF Dons Athletics (@DonsAthletics) December 11, 2018

The Dons are 8-1 this season, the best start for a USF team in 37 years. Their lone loss was an 85-81 thriller in the Belfast Classic championship game against unbeaten and 14th-ranked Buffalo.

Ferrari, a preseason All-WCC selection, leads San Francisco in assists at 6.6 per game, and is the team’s third-leading scorer at 11.9 ppg.