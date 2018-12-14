Shareef O’Neal is already looking forward to his basketball return hours after heart surgery

Shareef O’Neal is recovering after undergoing successful heart surgery. O’Neal was diagnosed with a heart condition in September during a routine check-up, a discovery he credits for saving his life.

O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal, will miss his entire freshman season at UCLA, but he’s already on the road to recovery and talking about his return to the court. He posted this message on Twitter following the operation, via his sister Mimi.

I made it,Thank you for all the love and support! I really appreciate all your thoughts and prayers, that’s what helped me through this surgery. I’m on the road to recovery, and I’ll be back soon...better than ever.

His Words, typed by Mimi oneal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yPu2js7M2f — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) December 14, 2018

O’Neal’s message read:

I made it,Thank you for all the love and support! I really appreciate all your thoughts and prayers, that’s what helped me through this surgery. I’m on the road to recovery, and I’ll be back soon...better than ever. His Words, typed by Mimi oneal

O’Neal’s mother Shaunie posted some photos and this message on her Instagram:

This morning was by far my toughest moment being a Mom. If only I could take his place today. Could I at least go with him in that operating room and hold his hand. Separating from him as he was wheeled off to surgery was heartbreaking. THATS MY BABY! I don’t care how old, how big, how grown my kids get I still want to protect them. I had no control over any of this. But there is a God, I trust and believe He is in there with my baby right now and has complete control. #prayforreef ❤️ @shareefoneal#mybaby

Surgery was required to fix an “electrical problem” in O’Neal’s heart.

O’Neal was expected to be a contributor at UCLA this season as a freshman. He entered the program as the No. 32 overall recruit in the class of 2018. He’s an athletic 6’10 forward with long arms and a budding skill set who the Bruins will hope to count on in the front court next season.

It’s great to see O’Neal already seems to be in high spirits and on his way to recovery. We know he can’t wait to get back on the court. He posted this on Twitter in November:

See you next year pic.twitter.com/pzdWe6cbIq — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) November 5, 2018

Get well soon, Shareef. We can’t wait to see you with the Bruins next year.