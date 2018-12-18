This Zion Williamson block must be seen to be believed

You know all about Zion Williamson as a dunker. Everyone does. It’s how he amassed millions of social media admirers and a cult-like following before he ever went to senior prom.

By now, you should also know that Williamson is so much more than a dunker. One part of his game that isn’t getting nearly enough attention? His shot blocking ability. It was on full display early in the second half against Princeton on Tuesday.

Please, witness greatness:

Zion almost got taken out pic.twitter.com/YmnutueVzk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2018

Zion entered this game with 20 blocks in his first 10 games, but none of them have been as ridiculous as this one. This is the type of play that combines so much speed and so much power that it’s easy to worry Williamson will injure himself or someone else on the court. He plays with just that much fury.

Look at Williamson block the ball at the top of box on the backboard ....

... only to hit his tricep (or is it his lat?) against the backboard and fall to the ground.

Watch it again. Zion jumped from the middle of the paint to make this block. Zion bodychecked his own teammate to do it. It’s the type of force that Williamson and only Williamson can generate, and it’s spectacular to watch.

Those of us who have been following Williamson for years made an immediate connection when this block happened. It terms of raw athletic ability and wow factor, it was his best block since this one in high school:

At the time, Jerry Meyer, director of scouting for 247 Sports, tweeted this:

Zion Williamson just had freakiest block I've seen in 15 years of scouting. No foul but could have easily been charged w attempted homicide. — Jerry Meyer (@jerrymeyer247) July 13, 2017

When Williamson’s block happened Tuesday, this scrolled across my Twitter timeline:

Zion just blocked a shot so hard that he basically went chest first into the backboard and nearly killed himself — TS% Eliot (@Cosmis) December 19, 2018

Zion Williamson: murder blocker. It’s the only way to sum it up.