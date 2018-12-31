Steve Alford fired by UCLA amid disappointing start, per reports

It has been an inauspicious beginning to the 2018-19 season for the storied UCLA basketball program as the Bruins have gotten off to a 7-6 start. Things are about to get shaken up more as Seth Davis of The Athletic and others report that head coach Steve Alford has been terminated after his buyout was completed.

BREAKING: UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero has decided to terminate Steve Alford as basketball coach, @TheAthleticCBB has learned. Official announcement expected tomorrow. No indication yet who will serve as interim coach for remainder of the season. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 31, 2018

Alford, in his sixth season at the helm in L.A., took over the program in 2013 with a seven-year, $18.2 million contract after UCLA let then-coach Ben Howland go. He amassed a 124-63 record over his five-plus seasons with the Bruins, a win percentage of 66%. The Bruins made the Sweet 16 three times under Alford (2014, 2015, and 2017), but suffered a 15-17 season in 2016 as they finished 10th in the Pac-12.

Per his contract, Alford is due $3.6 million as a buyout. That buyout wouldn’t change if UCLA waited until the end of the season.

Last year, the Bruins had a 21-12 overall record (11-7 Pac-12), and earned an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA was sent to the First Four in Dayton, where they lost to St. Bonaventure, 65-58.

Alford was a solid recruiter, bringing in a top-10 ranked class (per 247Sports) in three of the last five years. Every recruiting class under Alford had a five-star player except one (2015), and was No. 2 in the Pac-12 (except 2015). High profile players such as Zach LaVine, Aaron Holiday, and Lonzo Ball all played under Alford at UCLA before moving on to the NBA.

The Bruins expected to have Shareef O’Neal, but the freshman will miss the entire season after needing heart surgery.

During the 2017 season, the Bruins made the national news as three players (including LiAngelo Ball) were arrested in China after shoplifting on UCLA’s trip abroad to face Georgia Tech.

UCLA started this season 4-0 after rolling through an easy slate of games before falling by 20 and 16 to Michigan State and North Carolina, respectively. They are currently in the midst of a four-game skid, having lost in their last outing to Liberty at home. Alford’s best win of the season came by three points over Notre Dame (KenPom No. 68).

Names being considered may include some heavy hitters like Billy Donovan and Nevada’s Eric Musselman:

So per multiple reports, Steve Alford has officially been fired at UCLA. Have heard that UCLA has quietly been putting together a list of candidates for weeks. Names I've heard most are Earl Watson and Eric Musselman. Guy they want with no chance of getting: Billy Donovan — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 31, 2018

UCLA is expected to make the firing official on Monday. The Bruins start conference play on Thursday against Stanford.