NCAA basketball rankings: Duke tops final poll of 2018, with Kentucky rising

Duke sits at No. 1 in the final AP poll of 2018 in college basketball. The Blue Devils are 11-1 with a lone loss coming against Gonzaga ahead of conference play in the ACC, which begins on Saturday.

Michigan sits at No. 2, with Tennessee, Virginia and Kansas rounding out the top five. Each of those teams received at least four No. 1 votes in this week’s poll.

Seven teams from the Big Ten crashed the poll this week. After Michigan, Michigan State checks in at No. 8, Ohio State comes in at No. 14, Indiana and Wisconsin are No. 21 and No. 22, while Nebraska and Iowa are No. 24 and No. 25.

Kentucky moved up to No. 13 after a win against rival Louisville over the weekend. That victory follows the Wildcats’ neutral court win over North Carolina a week prior, putting them at 10-2 heading into SEC play.

Houston is also rising in the polls. The Cougars are No. 19 after an undefeated start thanks to one of the country’s stingiest defenses.

Here’s this week’s AP poll: