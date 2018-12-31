 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA basketball rankings: Duke tops final poll of 2018, with Kentucky rising

Meanwhile, seven Big Ten teams made the poll.

By Ricky O'Donnell
Duke sits at No. 1 in the final AP poll of 2018 in college basketball. The Blue Devils are 11-1 with a lone loss coming against Gonzaga ahead of conference play in the ACC, which begins on Saturday.

Michigan sits at No. 2, with Tennessee, Virginia and Kansas rounding out the top five. Each of those teams received at least four No. 1 votes in this week’s poll.

Seven teams from the Big Ten crashed the poll this week. After Michigan, Michigan State checks in at No. 8, Ohio State comes in at No. 14, Indiana and Wisconsin are No. 21 and No. 22, while Nebraska and Iowa are No. 24 and No. 25.

Kentucky moved up to No. 13 after a win against rival Louisville over the weekend. That victory follows the Wildcats’ neutral court win over North Carolina a week prior, putting them at 10-2 heading into SEC play.

Houston is also rising in the polls. The Cougars are No. 19 after an undefeated start thanks to one of the country’s stingiest defenses.

Here’s this week’s AP poll:

AP Poll - Week 9

Rank Team Conference Record Previous Week
1 Duke ACC 11-1 1
2 Michigan Big Ten 13-0 2
3 Tennessee SEC 11-1 3
4 Virginia ACC 11-0 4
5 Kansas Big 12 11-1 5
6 Nevada Mountain West 13-0 6
7 Gonzaga West Coast 12-2 7
8 Michigan State Big Ten 11-2 8
9 Florida State ACC 11-1 9
10 Virginia Tech ACC 11-1 10
11 Texas Tech Big 12 11-1 11
12 Auburn SEC 11-2 12
13 Kentucky SEC 10-2 16
14 Ohio State Big Ten 12-1 13
15 North Carolina ACC 9-3 14
16 Marquette Big East 11-2 18
17 Mississippi State SEC 12-1 19
18 NC State ACC 12-1 20
19 Houston AAC 13-0 22
20 Buffalo Mid-American 12-1 21
21 Indiana Big Ten 11-2 23
22 Wisconsin Big Ten 10-3 15
23 Oklahoma Big-12 11-1 25
24 Nebraska Big Ten 11-2 NR
25 Iowa Big Ten 11-2 24
Others receiving votes: Arizona St 116, Kansas St 61, Villanova 43, Seton Hall 24, TCU 20, Cincinnati 14, Iowa St. 10, Florida 6, Purdue 6, Toledo 5, Louisville 3, St. John’s 1, North Texas 1

