This wild AAU buzzer-beater produced the best basketball finish of the year

Peach Jam is the biggest event in AAU shoe company-sponsored high school basketball. Nike’s end-of-season tournament regularly pulls most of the best recruits and every top college coach in America. The event started with a marquee matched on Wednesday night, with Cole Anthony’s PSA Cardinals taking on Tyrese Maxey’s Houston Hoops squad.

Anthony and Maxey are the two best guards in the country. Anthony (the son of former NBA veteran Greg Anthony) is currently ranked as the No. 3 player in the class by ESPN, with Duke and Oregon looking like the early favorites in his recruitment. Maxey is ranked No. 7 overall in ESPN’s rankings and has already accepted a scholarship to Kentucky.

This is the context you need to understand before you see how this game ended. Because this is one of the most thrilling finishes to a big-time basketball game at any level of the sport this year.

Houston Hoops is trailing by two when Chris Harris is fouled with one second left. He drains both free throws to tie the game. Then, in one act, Harris steals the inbounds pass and spins mid-air to hit the game-winning shot.

Houston Hoops trailed by eight with 3:40 left in this game. That’s how you complete a comeback.

Anthony finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, while Maxey had 18 points and made a clutch play late:

Tyrese Maxey with the strip on Cole Anthony to tie the game with 4.2 seconds left. WOW! #NikePeachJam2018 — DeAnte' Mitchell (@MitchellDeAnte) July 11, 2018

Harris is no slouch himself, by the way. He’s a four-star guard who has already committed to Texas A&M.