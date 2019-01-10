New Mexico State, Georgia Southern hit buzzer beaters in a wild night of college basketball

Thursday was a night for incredible finishes in college basketball, with New Mexico State and Georgia Southern hitting buzzer-beaters to erase deficits at home.
The most stunning was in Las Cruces, where New Mexico State trailed by a point with 3.3 seconds left. A missed free throw by Grand Canyon got the ball in the hands of sophomore Johnny McCants, who had very little time and needed a half-court heave. It went in:
WATCH | WINNNNERRR!!!! @mccantsjohnny23 with the GAME-WINNING !!!— NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) January 11, 2019
Aurrecoechea: 20pts (10-14 FG), 11rebs
Brown: 15pts (4-5 3FG)
McCants: 16pts (7-9 FG)
Jones: 12pts, 5rebs
Harris: 9pts, 7asts#AggieUp | #PanAm50 pic.twitter.com/PWQhQgnEQ8
In Statesboro, Georgia Southern trailed Louisiana Monroe by two with four seconds remaining. That paved the way for Quan Jackson, who nailed a three at the buzzer to steal a game that Georgia Southern trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half.
HE CALLED GAME!! @Qjacks13 with the game winning three as the clock expired. Eagles Win!! #HailSouthern #SCTop10 @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/rtLWMmA5Xy— GS Men's Basketball (@GSAthletics_MBB) January 11, 2019
The buzzer beaters were contagious. William & Mary joined the fray, hitting a three-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining to send their contest with Hofstra into overtime.
WHAT A SHOT! #GoTribe #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/O2MP9MI1D3— William & Mary MBB (@WMTribeMBB) January 11, 2019
Alas for William & Mary, they weren’t able to finish off the job, dropping the game in three overtimes.
