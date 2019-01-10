New Mexico State, Georgia Southern hit buzzer beaters in a wild night of college basketball

Thursday was a night for incredible finishes in college basketball, with New Mexico State and Georgia Southern hitting buzzer-beaters to erase deficits at home.

The most stunning was in Las Cruces, where New Mexico State trailed by a point with 3.3 seconds left. A missed free throw by Grand Canyon got the ball in the hands of sophomore Johnny McCants, who had very little time and needed a half-court heave. It went in:

In Statesboro, Georgia Southern trailed Louisiana Monroe by two with four seconds remaining. That paved the way for Quan Jackson, who nailed a three at the buzzer to steal a game that Georgia Southern trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half.

The buzzer beaters were contagious. William & Mary joined the fray, hitting a three-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining to send their contest with Hofstra into overtime.

Alas for William & Mary, they weren’t able to finish off the job, dropping the game in three overtimes.