Cam Reddish’s buzzer-beater lifts No. 1 Duke over Florida State without Zion Williamson

Duke was without Zion Williamson for the second half against No. 13 Florida State on Saturday after the star forward was poked in the eye. Without Williamson, Duke’s other star freshmen took over. R.J. Barrett kept the Blue Devils in the game, and Cameron Reddish won it for them.

Duke trailed by one with two seconds remaining when it inbounded the ball under the Florida State basket. Reddish found himself wide open from three and hit the game-winning shot:

Reddish and Barrett each played one of their best games of the season without Williamson. Reddish finished with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 shooting from three-point range. Barrett added 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field, 4-of-7 shooting from three.

Williamson had 11 points and eight rebounds before the injury. Here’s a look at the eye poke that sidelined him for the rest of the night:

Mfiondu Kabengele and Phil Cofer nearly powered FSU to the upset. Cofer had 21 points and seven rebounds, while Kabengele had 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Duke hosts Syracuse on Monday.