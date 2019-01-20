Marquette was the best stop on Dwyane Wade’s retirement tour

Dwyane Wade’s #OneLastDance retirement tour is hitting the home stretch. Wade has spent his final NBA season swapping jerseys, getting gifts and watching tribute videos all while continuing to contribute to a Miami Heat team fighting for a playoff spot.

On Sunday afternoon, a day after scoring 14 points to help lead the Heat to a victory in Chicago, Wade made an appearance at his alma mater, Marquette. It’s safe to say no place has been more excited to welcome back Wade one last time.

Today in one photo. pic.twitter.com/dbn05bFrlI — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 20, 2019

Marquette retired Wade’s No. 3 in 2007. He was the leader of the school’s 2002-2003 team that went all the way to the Final Four before losing to Kansas. Wade spoke to the crowd during the game:

“I carry that Marquette badge with me proudly everywhere I go.” - @DwyaneWade



Golden Eagles and @MiamiHEAT star, Wade looks back on his time in Milwaukee as he sees his No. 3 jersey lifted into the rafters. #onelastdance pic.twitter.com/RRlq0iYwmI — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 20, 2019

Marquette busted out all the stops for this one. It had video tributes from his old head coach Tom Crean, former teammates Steve Novak and Travis Diener, and other notable NBA alumni like Wes Matthews and Jae Crowder.

The school also released its own tribute video that will give you chills if you remember that magical Final Four run:

Marquette also surprised Wade by bringing his kids to the game.

By the way, this year’s Golden Eagles can play a bit, too, and have their own superstar in Markus Howard. No. 15 Marquette torched Providence in the second half for a come-from-behind 79-68 victory, with Howard leading the way with 24 points (teammate Sam Hauser dropped 25 points).

Marquette is now 16-3 overall and 5-1 in the Big East. D-Wade has to like that.