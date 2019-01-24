5 reasons Tennessee’s win vs. Vanderbilt was the wildest college basketball game of the year

Tennessee basketball entered Wednesday night’s showdown against in-state rival Vanderbilt ranked as the No. 1 team in the America for the first time in more than a decade. The Vols earned that ranking almost by default after surviving a wild weekend in college basketball, when they outlasted Alabama by three on the same day the country’s only two undefeated teams — Virginia and Michigan — each fell.

Tennessee had been pounding teams up to this point, winning its first four SEC games by a total of 100 points. Initially, it looked like the game against Vanderbilt would follow a similar pattern: the Vols got out to a 15-2 lead from the opening tip and looked primed to lay another beatdown on a Vandy team that was winless in conference play.

That’s not what happened. Vanderbilt would punch back again and again, forcing Tennessee to make big plays down the stretch to come away with an 88-83 overtime victory plagued by controversy. It might only be January, but the Vols’ tight win gave us some serious March Madness vibes for a variety of reasons.

Grant Williams played one of the greatest college games ever

Williams was named SEC Player of the Year last season as a sophomore. He’s taken his game to even greater heights this year as a junior — and against Vanderbilt, he turned in the type of signature performance that starts drawing national player of the year buzz.

Williams put together a game for the ages. His final line speaks for itself: 43 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, and two assists on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 23-of-23 shooting from the foul line.

Yes, you read that correctly: 43 points on 15 attempts from the field. It was made possible by a historic night from the foul line, where Williams made shot after shot to ice the game down the stretch.

His free throw shooting has only been equaled one time in the history of college basketball:

No. 1 Tennessee gets an OT win against Vanderbilt and has now won 13 straight games, its longest streak since 1923.



Grant Williams became the 2nd player in D-I history to go 23-23 or better from the free throw line in a game (Arlen Clark, Oklahoma St. vs. Colorado (24-24). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 24, 2019

We pegged Williams as a first round pick in our NBA mock draft before tip-off. The man was already having a monster season, and he just seems to keep getting better.

Regulation ended on this crazy sequence

Vanderbilt had a chance to pull the upset at the end of regulation before a ridiculous sequence broke out to end the game.

Block, block, steal in a tie game between in-state rivals to force overtime. Absolutely bananas. College basketball is the best.

Jordan Bowden delivered one of the dunks of the year

Tennessee was down five with under four minutes left as it was inbounding the ball under its own basket. Then this happens:

If that ain’t the dunk of the year, it’s at least in the class picture. Holy moly. What an inbounds play, and what a finish by guard Jordan Bowden.

Vanderbilt fans are NOT happy with the refs

Vanderbilt led 76-70 with a 1:30 left when Tennessee star Admiral Schofield missed a three-pointer. As Williams and Vandy’s Clevor Brown battled for the rebound, the refs called a “hook and hold” foul on the Commodores.

Did Williams flop? Did the punishment fit the play? You be the judge.

pictured: the most successful play of Tennessee's night at Memorial Gym pic.twitter.com/bU9tXOWHvb — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 24, 2019

No matter how you feel about it, that call single-handedly swung the game. Vanderbilt fans were also upset Jordan Bone didn’t get called for an elbow on the final play of the game, after Vandy missed a corner three for the chance to tie.

Vanderbilt shot 21 free throws as a team against Tennessee. Williams shot 23 by himself. Go read the comments on our Vanderbilt community Anchor of Gold about the officiating — Commodore fans aren’t happy.

Vandy coach Bryce Drew wasn’t either. He wouldn’t even shake Williams’ hand after the game:

Bryce Drew is sooooooooooooo mad he gives MVP Grant Williams the cold shoulder after Grant, showing great sportsmanship, waits to shake the opposing coaches hand pic.twitter.com/eXAKOP77Gb — #1 Tennessee Williams (@TN_Williams) January 24, 2019

History almost repeated itself

The last time Tennessee was No. 1 in the AP was way back in 2007-08. Their first game at No. 1 that season came at .... Vanderbilt, and Vandy won.

It almost happened again on Wednesday, but Williams and the Vols survived.

Bring on March Madness right now. We’re ready.