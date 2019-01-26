Zion Williamson actually got dunked on by Georgia Tech’s James Banks III

Everyone wants to see Zion Williamson dunk. He’s done it a lot this year at Duke, ripping off a 360s and tomahawks and alley-oops seemingly every time he takes the floor.

All eyes were on Williamson as Duke opened a loaded Saturday slate in college basketball with an early afternoon tip-off against Georgia Tech. A nation waited patiently for Zion’s next poster dunk. It happened within the first 10 minutes of the game, only with a strange twist: this time, Williamson was the one getting dunked on.

James Banks III from Georgia Tech Booms on Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/qWk5TKQVKp — VERSACEBOYENT (@VersaceBoyEnt2) January 26, 2019

Congrats to James Banks III, a Texas transfer who arrived at GT this year. You did what no one has done this season, and that’s dunk on Zion Williamson.

You dunk on the Dunk King, you become the Dunk King. Wear the crown well, Mr. Banks.

Fear not, Williamson has already had his own highlights in this game. How about this block?

Zion Williamson BLOCKS Michael Devoe look how HIGH he gets ☁️ pic.twitter.com/WbpHH43GMS — VERSACEBOYENT (@VersaceBoyEnt2) January 26, 2019

Don’t worry: Williamson is still going to be the first pick in June’s NBA draft. Even LeBron has been dunked on — despite his best efforts to eliminate the evidence.