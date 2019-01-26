 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braxton Beverly’s buzzer-beater three-pointer gives NC State comeback win over Clemson

What a clutch shot.

By Ricky O'Donnell

NC State needed a miracle to beat Clemson on Saturday afternoon. Junior guard Braxton Beverly gave them one.

The Wolfpack trailed 67-61 with 25 seconds left following a bucket by Clemson’s Shelton Mitchell. NC State responded with an and-one and a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession. Then this happened:

That’s how you do an 8-0 run in the final 20 seconds to close a game.

Beverly was 0-of-4 from three-point range before that shot. Remember kids: shooters shoot.

