Zion Williamson’s incredible 360 dunk brought out the best reaction from R.J. Barrett

Zion Williamson gave us a signature moment midway through the second half of Duke’s blowout against Clemson. Williamson helped trap a Clemson ball handler in the backcourt and ripped off a 360 dunk in the middle of the game.

Please enjoy how his teammate and fellow future top NBA draft pick R.J. Barrett reacted:

Duke fans, this is your new phone background:

Look at RJ Barrett's reaction to the Zion 360 pic.twitter.com/2EeB3586ea — Life-long Rams Fan Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) January 6, 2019

R.J. Barrett is probably going to be the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft, and even he’s in awe of Zion. Williamson can’t help but put on a show every time he takes the court.

Watch two other angles of Zion Williamson’s 360

From the stands:

Zion’s 360 dunk had Cameron Indoor Stadium LIVE



(via alee923/IG) pic.twitter.com/omm4FgpUsc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2019

And from above the backboard:

Give us every angle you have.

Williamson also had a nasty tip-dunk in this game

ZION TIP DUNK pic.twitter.com/GBXglZchJq — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 6, 2019

And it happened on the first possession of the game. Zion has a way of setting the tone like that.

In case you were wondering, we ranked Williamson’s 360 the best dunk he’s had this season at Duke. You’re going to want to check out the full list.