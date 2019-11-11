 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA basketball rankings: Kentucky takes over top spot in AP Poll

Wildcats become No. 1 after beating Michigan State in the Champion’s Classic.

By Caroline Darney
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Michigan State Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The victors from the Champions Classic have moved up in the AP Poll this week as the Kentucky Wildcats take over the No. 1 spot. Kentucky defeated then-No. 1 Michigan State to open the season, and the Spartans dropped slightly to No. 3 this week. Duke, which defeated then-No. 3 Kansas in the same event is the second team, and the Jayhawks dropped to No. 5 with the loss.

Louisville has shown to be just as dangerous as people thought in the preseason as the Cardinals dominated Miami on the road to open the season and followed it up with a 23-point drubbing of Youngstown State. The No. 4 Cardinals are one of four ACC teams in the rankings, joined by No. 6 North Carolina and No. 9 Virginia. The reigning champion Cavaliers moved up two spots after holding both of their opponents to just 34 points in the first two games.

Purdue fell out of the rankings after losing at home to Texas, and VCU also went unranked this week. In their place, Washington entered the rankings at No. 20 and fellow Pac-12 team Colorado jumped in at No. 25.

The SEC, ACC, and Pac-12 led the way with four teams ranked each this week, followed by the Big Ten, Big East, and Big 12 with three each.

Here is the full top 25:

AP Poll - Week 1

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Kentucky SEC 2
2 Duke ACC 4
3 Michigan State Big Ten 1
4 Louisville ACC 5
5 Kansas Big 12 3
6 North Carolina ACC 9
7 Maryland Big Ten 7
8 Gonzaga WCC 8
9 Virginia ACC 11
10 Villanova Big East 10
11 Texas Tech Big 12 13
12 Seton Hall Big East 12
13 Memphis AAC 14
14 Oregon Pac-12 15
15 Florida SEC 6
16 Ohio State Big Ten 18
17 Utah State MWC 17
18 St. Mary's WCC 20
19 Arizona Pac-12 21
20 Washington Pac-12 NR
21 Xavier Big East 19
22 Auburn SEC 24
23 LSU SEC 22
24 Baylor Big 12 16
25 Colorado Pac-12 NR
Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida St. 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi St. 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego St. 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.

