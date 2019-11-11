NCAA basketball rankings: Kentucky takes over top spot in AP Poll

The victors from the Champions Classic have moved up in the AP Poll this week as the Kentucky Wildcats take over the No. 1 spot. Kentucky defeated then-No. 1 Michigan State to open the season, and the Spartans dropped slightly to No. 3 this week. Duke, which defeated then-No. 3 Kansas in the same event is the second team, and the Jayhawks dropped to No. 5 with the loss.

Louisville has shown to be just as dangerous as people thought in the preseason as the Cardinals dominated Miami on the road to open the season and followed it up with a 23-point drubbing of Youngstown State. The No. 4 Cardinals are one of four ACC teams in the rankings, joined by No. 6 North Carolina and No. 9 Virginia. The reigning champion Cavaliers moved up two spots after holding both of their opponents to just 34 points in the first two games.

Purdue fell out of the rankings after losing at home to Texas, and VCU also went unranked this week. In their place, Washington entered the rankings at No. 20 and fellow Pac-12 team Colorado jumped in at No. 25.

The SEC, ACC, and Pac-12 led the way with four teams ranked each this week, followed by the Big Ten, Big East, and Big 12 with three each.

Here is the full top 25: