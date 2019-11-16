OK, let’s set the scene real quick: There are 15 seconds left in the basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse and Kansas is dribbling out the clock on a 55-point win against Monmouth.

Here’s what happens next: Monmouth guard George Papas sneaks up, steals the ball, goes down the court for a dunk, runs his mouth and gets T’d up. I’m laughing just typing these words out hahaha.

Down by 55 points, Monmouth player steels ball from Kansas running out the clock pic.twitter.com/13DD3GsUkv — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) November 16, 2019

If you don’t think this is objectively hilarious, I am sorry.

If you get one chance in your life to dunk and talk shit at Allen Fieldhouse, you gotta just go for it. You only live once.

If you play for Kansas and are dribbling out the clock in garbage time against Monmouth and this happens to you — you are taking an L even if it’s sort of bad manners.

The Monmouth coach disagrees, I guess:

Monmouth coach King Rice addressed dunk incident with his team. "That is uncalled for. That is not what our program represents, and is not what our program stands for. You get beat by a better team, you shake their hand and you walk off to court and you take in the experience." — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 16, 2019

Bill Self gets it though:

Self said Monmouth steal/dunk at end "doesn't bother me at all ... We've been on Tristan the whole time about being casual, and that's a prime example of what happens when you're casual. I told the team afterwards he may be on ESPN twice for two dunks: One on him and one he got." — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 16, 2019

Anyway, I would die for this kid. What a legend.