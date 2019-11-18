 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA basketball rankings: Duke, Louisville take over AP Poll

ACC places four teams in the top 7.

By Caroline Darney
NCAA Basketball: Georgia State at Duke Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

There’s another No. 1 in college basketball as the Duke Blue Devils took over the top spot in this week’s AP Poll. For those keeping track at home, that’s three teams at No. 1 in three weeks as Michigan State and Kentucky held the top spots in the preseason and Week 1, respectively.

The Louisville Cardinals moved up to No. 2, followed by Michigan State, Kansas, and North Carolina to round out the top five. Maryland jumped up one spot to No. 6, and the reigning national champs Virginia moved up two to No. 7 as their defense continues to set the standard this season.

Kentucky dropped to No. 9 after falling to Evansville at Rupp Arena, the worst drop for teams that stayed in the rankings.

This season has been full of upsets and close games already as no team has really established themselves as the team to beat. Three teams fell out of the rankings this week as two SEC teams — Florida and LSU — picked up losses and St. Mary’s fell to Winthrop. LSU picked up a loss on the road at VCU (now ranked No. 21) in a game negotiated as part of Will Wade’s buyout, and Florida followed up its loss to Florida State with one to UConn.

The ACC, Big 12, and Pac-12 all had four teams in this week’s poll, with all four of the ACC squads coming in the top seven.

Here is the full poll:

AP Poll - Week 2

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Duke ACC 2
2 Louisville ACC 4
3 Michigan State Big Ten 3
4 Kansas Big 12 5
5 North Carolina ACC 6
6 Maryland Big Ten 7
7 Virginia ACC 9
8 Gonzaga WCC 8
9 Kentucky SEC 1
10 Ohio State Big Ten 16
11 Oregon Pac-12 14
12 Texas Tech Big 12 11
13 Seton Hall Big East 12
14 Arizona Pac-12 19
15 Utah State MWC 17
16 Memphis AAC 13
17 Villanova Big East 10
18 Xavier Big East 21
19 Auburn SEC 22
20 Tennessee SEC NR
21 VCU A-10 NR
22 Texas Tech Big 12 NR
23 Colorado Pac-12 25
24 Baylor Big 12 24
25 Washington Pac-12 20
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.

