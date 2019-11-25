 clock menu more-arrow no yes
College basketball rankings: Duke stays No. 1 in AP Poll

There’s very little movement in the top half of the Week 4 AP Poll.

By Caroline Darney
NCAA Basketball: California at Duke Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke Blue Devils stayed atop the AP Poll this week as there was very little movement in the top half of the rankings. Duke is coming off of a victories over Cal and Georgetown en route to winning the 2K Empire Classic in Madison Square Garden. The only change this week in the top 16 teams is that Maryland, now No. 5, swapped places with North Carolina, who fell to No. 6. Louisville, Michigan State, and Kansas join the Blue Devils and Terrapins in the top five.

Virginia, Gonzaga, Kentucky, and Ohio State round out the top 10.

Only one team — Texas — fell out of the rankings this week as Florida climbed back in at No. 24 after defeating Xavier in the Charleston Classic. The Musketeers fell seven spots to No. 25 with the loss.

The ACC, Pac-12, and SEC all have four teams in the rankings, followed by the Big Ten and Big East with three apiece. Both the Big Ten and ACC are top loaded, having all of their ranked teams in the top 10.

Here are the full rankings:

AP Poll - Week 4

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Duke ACC 1
2 Louisville ACC 2
3 Michigan State Big Ten 3
4 Kansas Big 12 4
5 Maryland Big Ten 6
6 North Carolina ACC 5
7 Virginia ACC 7
8 Gonzaga WCC 8
9 Kentucky SEC 9
10 Ohio State Big Ten 10
11 Oregon Pac-12 11
12 Texas Tech Big 12 12
13 Seton Hall Big East 13
14 Arizona Pac-12 14
15 Utah State MWC 15
16 Memphis AAC 16
17 Tennessee SEC 20
18 Auburn SEC 19
19 Baylor Big 12 24
20 VCU A-10 21
21 Colorado Pac-12 23
22 Villanova Big East 17
23 Washington Pac-12 25
24 Florida SEC NR
25 Xavier Big East 18
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 137, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, Oklahoma 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn St. 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Missouri 3, Cincinnati 3, Vermont 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1, Mississippi St. 1, Georgetown 1.

