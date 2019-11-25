College basketball rankings: Duke stays No. 1 in AP Poll

The Duke Blue Devils stayed atop the AP Poll this week as there was very little movement in the top half of the rankings. Duke is coming off of a victories over Cal and Georgetown en route to winning the 2K Empire Classic in Madison Square Garden. The only change this week in the top 16 teams is that Maryland, now No. 5, swapped places with North Carolina, who fell to No. 6. Louisville, Michigan State, and Kansas join the Blue Devils and Terrapins in the top five.

Virginia, Gonzaga, Kentucky, and Ohio State round out the top 10.

Only one team — Texas — fell out of the rankings this week as Florida climbed back in at No. 24 after defeating Xavier in the Charleston Classic. The Musketeers fell seven spots to No. 25 with the loss.

The ACC, Pac-12, and SEC all have four teams in the rankings, followed by the Big Ten and Big East with three apiece. Both the Big Ten and ACC are top loaded, having all of their ranked teams in the top 10.

Here are the full rankings: