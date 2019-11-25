Maui Invitational 2019: Schedule, bracket, and results

The 2019 Maui Invitational features two of the top teams in the preseason polls, the possible No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the best dunker in college basketball, and a host of teams looking to make a name for themselves with an upset. The best in-season tournament college hoops has to offer is back and it’s as good as ever.

Michigan State and Kansas were expected to be on a collision course for a showdown in the championship game. The teams enter the Maui field at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in this week’s AP Poll, with both coming away as losers in the Champions Classic but taking care of business ever since. That dream ended on opening night when Virginia Tech shocked Michigan State, 71-66.

Freshman guard Landers Nolley II was the star for Hokies, scoring 22 points to power the upset. It’s the second loss in five games for Michigan State, who will now compete in the losers bracket.

Kansas is now the prohibitive favorite to win the tournament. The Jayhawks have the most dominant interior scorer in the country in Udoka Azubuike and a talented backcourt that features two NBA prospects in Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji.

Georgia super freshman Anthony Edwards will also be on display. We have Edwards as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft right now. The Bulldogs open the tournament with Dayton and Obi Toppin. Toppin can jump out of the building and dunks everything.

Stay glued to this post for scores and bracket updates at the 2019 Maui Invitational.

Maui Invitational 2019 bracket

Schedule and scores

All times ET

Game 1: Dayton 80, Georgia 61

Game 2: Virginia Tech 71, Michigan State 66

Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Game 4: BYU vs. UCLA, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

Game 5: Georgia vs. Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m., ESPN2 OR ESPNU

Game 7: Dayton vs. Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2