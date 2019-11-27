 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The funniest part of Duke losing to Stephen F Austin was Coach K’s game-losing play call

By Michael Katz

Stephen F. Austin STUNNED No. 1 Duke Tuesday night on a sensational last-minute layup that will be replayed forever. Here, watch it once or 100 times:

The thing is, Nathan Bain doesn’t go coast-to-coast for the win if Duke doesn’t fumble the bag on the potential game-winning possession as the clock winds down in OT.

So, what was that play anyway? Well, zooming in on the broadcast and coach Mike Krzyzewski’s dry-erase board:

Friends, there is nothing that brings the sports internet together like a Duke loss, and the Coach K slander on the timeline was flying.

Honestly, I didn’t plan to embed this many tweets but the people who follow and reply to @SBNation are really funny and I liked too many replies.

Anyway, here’s what Coach K said after the game:

