Stephen F. Austin STUNNED No. 1 Duke Tuesday night on a sensational last-minute layup that will be replayed forever. Here, watch it once or 100 times:
NO. 1 DUKE FALLS TO STEPHEN F. AUSTIN IN A STUNNING ENDING pic.twitter.com/x6xsdesWkL— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2019
The thing is, Nathan Bain doesn’t go coast-to-coast for the win if Duke doesn’t fumble the bag on the potential game-winning possession as the clock winds down in OT.
So, what was that play anyway? Well, zooming in on the broadcast and coach Mike Krzyzewski’s dry-erase board:
what's this coach K play called pic.twitter.com/ZOepDl8mrB— SB Nation (@SBNation) November 27, 2019
Friends, there is nothing that brings the sports internet together like a Duke loss, and the Coach K slander on the timeline was flying.
this is when they made us draw turkeys with our hand in elementary— whitney medworth (@its_whitney) November 27, 2019
coach k really tried to draw a pokemon— Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) November 27, 2019
that’s the fortnite banana— Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) November 27, 2019
November 27, 2019
spider 2 y banana— morg-ucopia (@morganstb324) November 27, 2019
I got it, he was drawing up a turkey. pic.twitter.com/zrWVaHR6AD— Jeff Foster (@jfos4) November 27, 2019
“Imma yell obscenities at the ref until I get what I want. It works great coming out of a timeout.”— Quentin (@QJ_UK) November 27, 2019
The “Lord please don’t let us end our home winning street against a team from Nacogdoches, TX”— Michaela Smalley (@flamehooperM) November 27, 2019
November 27, 2019
Coach K has the same issue Jonah Hill had in Superbad— Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) November 27, 2019
Aw he drew a bird https://t.co/o5Mn5vJlj3— Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) November 27, 2019
This looks like a ghost fishing for other ghosts. https://t.co/Vh4YC7rsMe— JuliaKate E. Culpepper (@jkculpepper) November 27, 2019
Honestly, I didn’t plan to embed this many tweets but the people who follow and reply to @SBNation are really funny and I liked too many replies.
Anyway, here’s what Coach K said after the game:
Coach K on Duke's loss to Stephen F. Austin: "They outplayed us." Credited SFA for "outstanding" performance. Said SFA made Duke look bad. pic.twitter.com/qDti8aVqMy— Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) November 27, 2019
Loading comments...