Stephen F. Austin STUNNED No. 1 Duke Tuesday night on a sensational last-minute layup that will be replayed forever. Here, watch it once or 100 times:

NO. 1 DUKE FALLS TO STEPHEN F. AUSTIN IN A STUNNING ENDING pic.twitter.com/x6xsdesWkL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2019

The thing is, Nathan Bain doesn’t go coast-to-coast for the win if Duke doesn’t fumble the bag on the potential game-winning possession as the clock winds down in OT.

So, what was that play anyway? Well, zooming in on the broadcast and coach Mike Krzyzewski’s dry-erase board:

what's this coach K play called pic.twitter.com/ZOepDl8mrB — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 27, 2019

Friends, there is nothing that brings the sports internet together like a Duke loss, and the Coach K slander on the timeline was flying.

this is when they made us draw turkeys with our hand in elementary — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) November 27, 2019

coach k really tried to draw a pokemon — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) November 27, 2019

that’s the fortnite banana — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) November 27, 2019

spider 2 y banana — morg-ucopia (@morganstb324) November 27, 2019

I got it, he was drawing up a turkey. pic.twitter.com/zrWVaHR6AD — Jeff Foster (@jfos4) November 27, 2019

“Imma yell obscenities at the ref until I get what I want. It works great coming out of a timeout.” — Quentin (@QJ_UK) November 27, 2019

The “Lord please don’t let us end our home winning street against a team from Nacogdoches, TX” — Michaela Smalley (@flamehooperM) November 27, 2019

Coach K has the same issue Jonah Hill had in Superbad — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) November 27, 2019

Aw he drew a bird https://t.co/o5Mn5vJlj3 — Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) November 27, 2019

This looks like a ghost fishing for other ghosts. https://t.co/Vh4YC7rsMe — JuliaKate E. Culpepper (@jkculpepper) November 27, 2019

Honestly, I didn’t plan to embed this many tweets but the people who follow and reply to @SBNation are really funny and I liked too many replies.

Anyway, here’s what Coach K said after the game: