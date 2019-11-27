The 11 best fans from the end of Stephen F. Austin’s upset of Duke

Thanksgiving came early when Stephen A. Austin beat Duke at home Tuesday night, and maybe the only thing better than the game was this incredible photo we got from the game’s final moments.

When you take down the No. 1 team in the nation pic.twitter.com/L0iaCHCjmj — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2019

This is a feast for the eyes. Agony, disbelief, disappointment only a shopping excursion to J. Crew can fix. This photo is full of emotion and it’s utter perfection, so let’s break down the best fans in this photo.

This guy is not a Duke fan. This is the best moment of his life. He is compiling a list of everyone he gets to burn on Wednesday morning and there will be no remorse. He’s thinking “I should have stayed at home and played Civ VI instead.” He’s correct. “OH MY STARS!” This dude is quickly realizing how many people are going to make fun of him at work tomorrow. “Please don’t make me go to this loser school.” Pre-writing the letter to the editor that says Stephen F. Austin should “act like they’ve been here before.” This fan is too baked to feel emotion at the moment. Like Edvard Munch’s The Scream, but for a sad Duke fan.

9. Having a sinking feeling that he’s both a duke fan, and also bears a resemblance to JJ Redick. It’s going to be a rough week.

10. Deeply upset Duke lost, but also wondering if he could sell his phone video of the game-winning moment to media outlets.

11. This guy is fairly sure he just witnessed a murder, but doesn’t know if he needs to contact the appropriate authorities.