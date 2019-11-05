At this time last year, the Kansas Jayhawks, Duke Blue Devils, Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats found themselves atop my annual exercise in futility — the preseason bracket.

And how many of those teams made it to Minneapolis for the Final Four? (checks notes) None. Nil. Zilch. Zero.

While Duke and Gonzaga ended up atop the bracket on Selection Sunday, both also fell one game short of making it to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Kentucky meeting the same fate as a No. 2 seed. Then there were the Jayhawks, who didn’t even make it out of the Second Round — after falling to a No. 4 seed.

As for the teams that ended up traveling to the Twin Cities, both the Michigan State Spartans, a preseason No. 3 seed, and eventual national champion Virginia Cavaliers, a No. 2 seed in November, were decent bets to make it to US Bank Stadium. In fact, both Michigan State and Virginia’s Selection Sunday seeds were one line higher than what I projected a few months earlier. On the other hand, the Auburn Tigers and Texas Tech Red Raiders were real surprises. Sure, Bruce Pearl’s squad were a preseason three seed, just like Michigan State, but the Tigers entered March Madness as a No. 5 seed — in four seed Kansas’ pod. Then there were Chris Beard’s Red Raiders, who over-performed their November projection, earning a No. 3 seed — four lines higher than their preseason seven.

Even though 40 of 2019’s preseason field of 68 ended up in the real bracket five months later, only eight of those teams earned a seed that matched their preseason projection. Another nine squads ended up seeded within a line of their November placement. Going back year after year, the numbers tell a similar story about how the season will unfold. Now, perhaps 2020 will finally be the year the four teams at the top of this bracket will buck the odds and make their way to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But it’s far more likely that at least one of these teams will stumble, with one of the many capable teams ranking behind them rising up as a replacement. Prepare yourself for five months worth of surprises, twists and turns. Enjoy the journey.

Here’s the full preseason bracket for your amusement. A few notes will follow.

1. Midwest (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Cleveland, Ohio (Fri./Sun.)

1. Michigan State (Big Ten) vs. 16. Fairleigh Dickinson (NEC)/NC Central (MEAC)

8. Wichita State vs. 9. Mississippi State

St. Louis, Missouri (Thu./Sat.)

5. Baylor vs. 12. Vermont (Am. East)

4. Seton Hall vs. 13. East Tennessee State (SoCon)

Sacramento, California (Fri./Sun.)

6. Saint Mary’s vs. 11. Georgetown/Missouri

3. Oregon (Pac-12) vs. 14. UC Irvine (Big West)

Greensboro, North Carolina (Fri./Sun.)

7. VCU (A 10) vs. 10. Houston

2. Duke vs. 15. Colgate (Patriot)

4. West (Los Angeles, California)

Cleveland (Fri./Sun.)

1. Kentucky vs. 16. Iona (MAAC)

8. Oklahoma vs. 9. Washington

Omaha, Nebraska (Fri./Sun.)

5. Purdue vs. 12. Western Kentucky (C-USA)

4. Texas Tech vs. 13. Toledo (MAC)

Tampa, Florida (Thu./Sat.)

6. Auburn vs. 11. Butler/Syracuse

3. Virginia vs. 14. Hofstra (CAA)

Spokane, Washington (Thu./Sat.)

7. Tennessee vs. 10. NC State

2. Gonzaga (WCC) vs. 15. South Dakota (Summit)

2. South (Houston, Texas)

Omaha (Fri./Sun.)

1. Kansas (Big 12) vs. 16. Montana (Big Sky)

8. Utah State (MW) vs. 9. Michigan

Sacramento (Fri./Sun.)

5. LSU vs. 12. Belmont (OVC)

4. Memphis (American) vs. 13. New Mexico State (WAC)

Albany, New York (Thu./Sat.)

6. Marquette vs. 11. Oklahoma State

3. North Carolina vs. 14. Wright State (Horizon)

Greensboro (Fri./Sun.)

7. Florida State vs. 10. Colorado

2. Maryland vs. 15. South Alabama (Sun Belt)

3. East (New York, New York)

Tampa (Thu./Sat.)

1. Florida (SEC) vs. 16. Sam Houston State (Southland)/Texas Southern (SWAC)

8. Wisconsin vs. 9. Texas

Spokane (Thu./Sat.)

5. Arizona vs. 12. Harvard (Ivy)

4. Ohio State vs. 13. Loyola Chicago (MVC)

Albany (Thu./Sat.)

6. Cincinnati vs. 11. Davidson

3. Villanova (Big East) vs. 14. Liberty (ASUN)

St. Louis (Thu./Sat.)

7. Xavier vs. 10. Indiana

2. Louisville (ACC) vs. 15. Radford (Big South)

Last Four Byes: Indiana, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Davidson

Last Four IN: Butler, Syracuse, Georgetown, Missouri

First Four OUT: Iowa, Notre Dame, Dayton, Creighton

Next Four OUT: Penn State, Providence, Illinois, Arkansas

Bids by Conference: 7 ACC, 7 Big Ten, 7 SEC, 6 Big 12, 6 Big East, 4 American, 4 Pac-12, 2 Atlantic 10, 2 West Coast, 23 one-bid conferences

Bracket Notes

Regular updates will begin in January. Look for a Feast Week winners and losers post in early December to tide you over.