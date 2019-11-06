Tyrese Maxey is the new Kentucky star NBA GMs are going to love

Tyrese Maxey walked the ball down the court and looked head-on at the No. 1 Michigan State defense. The No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats led by just two points after Cassius Winston, arguably the best player in the country, connected on an and-one with just more than a minute left to play in college basketball’s most anticipated game of opening night.

After killing some clock, the 6’3 freshman tried to cut down the middle of the Spartans’ defense as he had all night. With all eyes on him as the game’s leading scorer, Maxey found a defense ready for his attack. He retreated back with two long power dribbles towards the logo. That far back, Michigan State wing Aaron Henry left him room. It was a mistake.

Several feet beyond the college three-point arc, Maxey looked calmer than any 19-year-old in his college debut with the clock running down has any business being. He took one step in and launched. Swoosh.

“I’m like that,” Maxey said as the Madison Square Garden crowd hit a new decibel. John Wall, the former Wildcat and No. 1 pick, leaped out of his seat in celebration. “I’m like that.”

The Wildcats held off the Spartans, 69-62.

Maxey might be college basketball’s next big thing

Unlike Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson or Ben Simmons of years past, this freshman class in men’s college hoops doesn’t have a superstar big man who looks like a no-brainer No. 1 NBA Draft pick. But after the four best teams in the country played each other in back-to-back sets, it was Maxey who stood out.

Maxey is a combo guard, able to be a team’s leading scorer, but also create for others. He was ranked the No. 10 recruit in the nation by 247Sports and No. 13 by ESPN. There was debate to whether Kahlil Whitney, a 6’7 wing (No. 11 by 247Sports, No. 12 by ESPN), would be the freshman Kentucky leans on most, but if Tuesday night was any indicator, Maxey should have the ball down the stretch.

Against the top team in the country in the first game of his career, Maxey finished with 26 points on 7-of-12 shooting, which includes 3-of-7 from distance and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. All of his threes were from NBA-distance. He had five rebounds and one assist. His defense was intense, sticking tight to opposing guards. He had a steal, too. Think Collin Sexton, but with a deadly jumper. Maxey looks like the total package.

Kentucky’s going to compete for a championship

Yes, Kentucky having a chance to win the NCAA tournament is no surprise, but despite all the talent they’ve brought in, they haven’t won it all since 2012. This year, the Wildcats have a strong balance of highly-touted freshman and returning sophomores.

Guard Ashton Hagans is one of the best defenders in the country, Immanuel Quickley is a five-star bench option, as is big Nick Richards. Grad-transfer from Bucknell Nate Sestina is a quality three-point shooter and a 6’9 presence next to clean-up big E.J. Montgomery. And Maxey will lead the freshmen group which includes Whitney, forward Keion Brooks Jr. and guard Johnny Juzang.

Maxey shouldn’t have to replicate 26 points night in and night out with that supporting cast. But considering that’s what he did in the first college game he’s ever played against the best team in the country, it’s possible we see many more nights like this to come.

Will Maxey be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft?

He’s definitely in the running. There’s no clear choice this year. Maybe it’s Georgia’s Anthony Edwards or North Carolina’s Cole Anthony or Memphis’ James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball. But Maxey has a lot NBA scouts will like.

His range is infinite, he’s great at drawing contact, and is a capable passer. He isn’t incredibly tall or long, but he’s quick, smart and looks solid on the defensive end. Ja Morant went No. 2 without mind-blowing measurables last season. There’s no reason Maxey can’t climb higher.