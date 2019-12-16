 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

College basketball rankings: Kansas is the new No. 1 in the AP Poll

Jayhawks are the fifth No. 1 team in the 2019-20 season.

By Caroline Darney
NCAA Basketball: UMKC at Kansas Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

For the fifth time in the still young 2019-20 NCAA basketball season, we have a new No. 1. The Kansas Jayhawks sit atop the AP Poll this week after Louisville fell to Texas Tech. Kansas joins Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, and the Cardinals as teams to reach No. 1 this season, and the Jayhawks have won nine straight games after dropping its season opener to the Blue Devils.

Gonzaga, thanks to wins over Washington and Arizona, jumped to No. 2 this week. Louisville fell to No. 3, and Ohio State, which suffered its first loss of the season at Minnesota, dropped two spots to No. 5. Duke climbed three spots to No. 4 without playing.

Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, and Baylor round out the top 10.

This is the first time North Carolina has fallen out of the rankings since 2014, breaking a streak of 105 straight weeks in the AP Poll. Seton Hall, Xavier, and Colorado also fell out of the rankings this week, making way for Washington, Penn State, Texas Tech, and West Virginia in spots No. 22-25, respectively.

With Penn State joining the party, the Big Ten leads all conferences with five teams ranked. The ACC follows with four.

Here are the full rankings:

AP Poll - Week 7

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Kansas Big 12 2
2 Gonzaga WCC 6
3 Louisville ACC 1
4 Duke ACC 7
5 Ohio State Big Ten 3
6 Kentucky SEC 8
7 Maryland Big Ten 4
8 Oregon Pac-12 10
9 Virginia ACC 9
10 Baylor Big 12 11
11 Memphis AAC 13
12 Auburn SEC 12
13 Dayton A-10 14
14 Michigan Big Ten 5
15 Michigan State Big Ten 16
16 Arizona Pac-12 15
17 Butler Big East 18
18 Villanova Big East 20
19 Florida State ACC 21
20 San Diego State Mountain West 25
21 Tennessee SEC 19
22 Washington Pac-12 NR
23 Penn State Big Ten NR
24 Texas Tech Big 12 NR
25 West Virginia Big 12 NR
Also Receiving Votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Wichita State 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, Virginia Commonwealth 21, Utah State 14, Saint Mary’s 13, Northern Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma State 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1

Next Up In College Basketball

Loading comments...