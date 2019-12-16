College basketball rankings: Kansas is the new No. 1 in the AP Poll

For the fifth time in the still young 2019-20 NCAA basketball season, we have a new No. 1. The Kansas Jayhawks sit atop the AP Poll this week after Louisville fell to Texas Tech. Kansas joins Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, and the Cardinals as teams to reach No. 1 this season, and the Jayhawks have won nine straight games after dropping its season opener to the Blue Devils.

Gonzaga, thanks to wins over Washington and Arizona, jumped to No. 2 this week. Louisville fell to No. 3, and Ohio State, which suffered its first loss of the season at Minnesota, dropped two spots to No. 5. Duke climbed three spots to No. 4 without playing.

Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, and Baylor round out the top 10.

This is the first time North Carolina has fallen out of the rankings since 2014, breaking a streak of 105 straight weeks in the AP Poll. Seton Hall, Xavier, and Colorado also fell out of the rankings this week, making way for Washington, Penn State, Texas Tech, and West Virginia in spots No. 22-25, respectively.

With Penn State joining the party, the Big Ten leads all conferences with five teams ranked. The ACC follows with four.

Here are the full rankings: