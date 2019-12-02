College basketball rankings: Louisville your new No. 1 in the AP Poll

Congratulations, Louisville, you’re the new No. 1 team in college basketball. After very little change between the AP Poll in Week 3 and 4, things got crazy in Week 5. Previous No. 1 Duke lost at home to Stephen F. Austin, ending the Blue Devils’ streak of 150 consecutive home wins against non-conference teams and dropping them to No. 10.

The 7-0 Cardinals are now the fourth No. 1 team in the 2019-20 season, but will face a stiff test right out of the gate as they host now No. 4 Michigan this week in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Wolverines leapt into the rankings after a big week that saw them hand North Carolina its first loss. Michigan was one of four teams to join the poll this week, joined by No. 17 Florida State, No. 19 Dayton, and No. 24 Butler. Texas Tech (No. 12), VCU (No. 20), Florida (No. 24), and Xavier (No. 25) fell out of the rankings.

Kansas moved up to No. 2 after winning the Maui Invitational, and Dayton entered the rankings after making the finals of the event before falling to the Jayhawks in overtime. Despite some slow starts against Harvard and Temple, the now No. 3 Maryland Terrapins easily handled Marquette to win the Orlando Invitational.

The reigning champion Virginia Cavaliers moved up to No. 5, but will face a road test at Purdue before hosting No. 7 North Carolina on Sunday.

With FSU joining the rankings, the ACC leads all conferences with five teams in the poll this week. The Pac-12 and Big Ten each have four teams in the rankings.

Here is the full poll: