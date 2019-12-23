 clock menu more-arrow no yes
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga becomes sixth No. 1 team this season

There’s another new No. 1 team in college basketball.

NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Gonzaga

The refrain “there’s a new No. 1 in college basketball” is starting to feel a bit like a broken record, but for the sixth time in the 2019-20 season, there’s a new No. 1 in college basketball. The Gonzaga Bulldogs have claimed the top spot this week after the Kansas Jayhawks fell on the road by one point to Villanova. Gonzaga joins Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, and Kansas as teams that have hit No. 1 through the first month plus of the season.

Ohio State moved up to No. 2 following its win over Kentucky — which fell all the way to No. 19 with an 8-3 record — and Louisville and Duke held steady at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Kansas fell to No. 5 to round out the top five this week.

Oregon and Baylor climbed to No. 6 and No. 7, in that order, followed by Auburn at No. 8. The Tigers are one of three undefeated teams left in the nation, along with No. 15 San Diego State and unranked Liberty. Memphis, which will be without highly touted recruit James Wiseman the rest of the season after he left school to prepare for the draft, climbed to No. 9, and Villanova closes out the top 10.

Only one team — Tennessee — fell out of this week’s rankings, making way for No. 25 Iowa. The addition of the Hawkeyes gives the Big Ten a poll-leading six ranked teams this week.

Check out the full poll here:

AP Poll - Week 8

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Gonzaga WCC 2
2 Ohio State Big Ten 5
3 Louisville ACC 3
4 Duke ACC 4
5 Kansas Big 12 1
6 Oregon Pac-12 8
7 Baylor Big 12 10
8 Auburn SEC 12
9 Memphis AAC 11
10 Villanova Big East 18
11 Michigan Big Ten 14
12 Butler Big East 17
13 Maryland Big Ten 7
14 Michigan State Big Ten 15
15 San Diego State Mountain West 20
16 Virginia ACC 9
17 Florida State ACC 19
18 Dayton A-10 13
19 Kentucky SEC 6
20 Penn State Big Ten 23
21 Washington Pac-12 22
22 West Virginia Big 12 25
23 Texas Tech Big 12 24
24 Arizona Pac-12 16
25 Iowa Big Ten NR
Others Receiving Votes: Wichita State 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah State 36, Saint Mary’s 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, Northern Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, East Tennessee State 1, Yale 1

