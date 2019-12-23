College basketball rankings: Gonzaga becomes sixth No. 1 team this season

The refrain “there’s a new No. 1 in college basketball” is starting to feel a bit like a broken record, but for the sixth time in the 2019-20 season, there’s a new No. 1 in college basketball. The Gonzaga Bulldogs have claimed the top spot this week after the Kansas Jayhawks fell on the road by one point to Villanova. Gonzaga joins Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville, and Kansas as teams that have hit No. 1 through the first month plus of the season.

Ohio State moved up to No. 2 following its win over Kentucky — which fell all the way to No. 19 with an 8-3 record — and Louisville and Duke held steady at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Kansas fell to No. 5 to round out the top five this week.

Oregon and Baylor climbed to No. 6 and No. 7, in that order, followed by Auburn at No. 8. The Tigers are one of three undefeated teams left in the nation, along with No. 15 San Diego State and unranked Liberty. Memphis, which will be without highly touted recruit James Wiseman the rest of the season after he left school to prepare for the draft, climbed to No. 9, and Villanova closes out the top 10.

Only one team — Tennessee — fell out of this week’s rankings, making way for No. 25 Iowa. The addition of the Hawkeyes gives the Big Ten a poll-leading six ranked teams this week.

Check out the full poll here: