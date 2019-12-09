 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

NCAA basketball rankings: Louisville, Kansas hold onto top spots in AP Poll

North Carolina falls to No. 17 after a rough week.

By Caroline Darney
NCAA Basketball: Pittsburgh at Louisville Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals maintained their hold on the No. 1 spot after dominating Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and defeating Pitt. Kansas handed Colorado its first loss of the season, retaining its No. 2 ranking. Ohio State absolutely dominated North Carolina and Penn State to go 2-0 on the week, moving up to No. 3. The Buckeyes are the most efficient team in the country, per KenPom, anchored by the No. 2 defense.

Undefeated Maryland jumped one spot to No. 4, and Michigan slipped one spot to No. 5. Gonzaga and Duke moved up to Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, with Kentucky holding at No. 8. Virginia, after getting blown out by Purdue and handling UNC at home, fell to No. 9, and Oregon moved up three spots to round out the top 10.

North Carolina had a tough week, failing to score 50 points in back-to-back games (vs. Ohio State and at Virginia) for the first time since the 1947-48 season. The Tar Heels fell to No. 17 this week.

Washington and Utah State fell out of the rankings, making room for Xavier (No. 23) and San Diego State (No. 25). The ACC has five teams in the poll this week (FSU dropped to No. 21 after falling to Indiana), while the Big East and Big Ten have four each.

Here is the full poll:

AP Poll - Week 6

Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
Rank Team Conference Previous Rank
1 Louisville ACC 1
2 Kansas Big 12 2
3 Ohio State Big Ten 6
4 Maryland Big Ten 3
5 Michigan Big Ten 4
6 Gonzaga WCC 9
7 Duke ACC 10
8 Kentucky SEC 8
9 Virginia ACC 5
10 Oregon Pac-12 13
11 Baylor Big 12 18
12 Auburn SEC 14
13 Memphis AAC 15
14 Dayton A-10 19
15 Arizona Pac-12 12
16 Michigan State Big Ten 11
17 North Carolina ACC 7
18 Butler Big East 24
19 Tennessee SEC 21
20 Villanova Big East 23
21 Florida State ACC 17
22 Seton Hall Big East 16
23 Xavier Big East NR
24 Colorado Pac-12 20
25 San Diego State Mountain West NR
Others receiving votes: Utah State 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary’s 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn State 5, Georgia 4, West Virginia 3, Richmond 3, LSU 2, Duquesne 1, DePaul 1, Virginia Commonwealth 1

Next Up In College Basketball

Loading comments...