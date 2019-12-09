NCAA basketball rankings: Louisville, Kansas hold onto top spots in AP Poll

The Louisville Cardinals maintained their hold on the No. 1 spot after dominating Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and defeating Pitt. Kansas handed Colorado its first loss of the season, retaining its No. 2 ranking. Ohio State absolutely dominated North Carolina and Penn State to go 2-0 on the week, moving up to No. 3. The Buckeyes are the most efficient team in the country, per KenPom, anchored by the No. 2 defense.

Undefeated Maryland jumped one spot to No. 4, and Michigan slipped one spot to No. 5. Gonzaga and Duke moved up to Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, with Kentucky holding at No. 8. Virginia, after getting blown out by Purdue and handling UNC at home, fell to No. 9, and Oregon moved up three spots to round out the top 10.

North Carolina had a tough week, failing to score 50 points in back-to-back games (vs. Ohio State and at Virginia) for the first time since the 1947-48 season. The Tar Heels fell to No. 17 this week.

Washington and Utah State fell out of the rankings, making room for Xavier (No. 23) and San Diego State (No. 25). The ACC has five teams in the poll this week (FSU dropped to No. 21 after falling to Indiana), while the Big East and Big Ten have four each.

Here is the full poll: