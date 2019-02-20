Zion Williamson is day-to-day after blowing out his shoe and injuring knee vs. UNC

The first meeting of Duke and North Carolina this season got off to a rough start when Zion Williamson was taken out of the game in the opening minute with a knee injury. As Williamson drove the ball into the teeth of the Tar Heel defense, his left foot busted out of his shoe and he went down clutching his right knee. Duke has listed him as day-to-day.

Williamson did not return. Here’s a look at the play, which happened just 33 seconds into the game.

“He broke his shoe with his own foot,” said ESPN broadcaster Dan Shulman.

Williamson was taken to the locker room to be evaluated under his own power.

The injury is thankfully just a Grade 1 knee sprain, and the team is listing him as day-to-day.

NEWS: Zion Williamson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right knee sprain. He is progressing as expected, and his status is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/H8YUZGnOyc — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 21, 2019

This is what Williamson’s shoe looked like after the play:

Early in the game, any hope that Williamson might return was quickly squashed.

Zion Williamson's stepdad just came out from the locker room to bring his mom back.



Not a good sign. — Adam Rowe (@AdamRoweTDD) February 21, 2019

Nolan Smith just came back to the bench from the locker room and shook his head when asked question from assistant Jon Scheyer. Just a guess — but don’t think we’ll be seeing Zion again tonight. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 21, 2019

From pre-game:

.@ZionW32 gets loose in the Nike PG 2.5 PE tonight. pic.twitter.com/yFswoRYgMx — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) February 21, 2019

Williamson, the likely No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, on the season is averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds, shooting 68 percent from the field.

At the start of the second half, Maria Taylor on ESPN said on Williamson, “He’s in the back still in the training room with his family, watching on TV. I’m told he did not go into the locker room [at halftime] as the rest of the team went in to hear from Coach K.”

North Carolina prevailed in the game, winning 88-72 at Duke.