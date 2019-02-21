Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man in car crash, per police

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed someone with his car late Wednesday night, according to the Syracuse police department. Police said an investigation is ongoing, and Boeheim is cooperating. There are no charges at this time.

Jorge Jimenez, 51 years old, died in the incident, which happened around midnight on Interstate 690. According to Syracuse police, Jimenez was in a car with four other passengers when it crashed into a guardrail.

Boeheim struck Jimenez as he stood on the side of the road.

Here’s the release from the Syracuse police:

The Syracuse Police Department investigates a fatal crash. On Thursday, February 21, 2019 (sic), at about 11:22 p.m. the Syracuse Police Department responded to 690 East near Thompson Road for a crash. Upon Officers arrival, they found a 51-year-old victim, Jorge Jimenez, of Syracuse who had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Syracuse Police Department Traffic Section commenced an investigation. As a result of that investigation so far, it was revealed that the victim was an occupant in a vehicle that had lost control on the highlight striking a guard rail. The occupants then exited the vehicle and proceeded to walk on the highway within close proximity to that vehicle. An oncoming vehicle noticed the disabled car and tried avoiding the vehicle, which was in the middle of the road. As a result, the driver, James Boeheim, 74, of Fayetteville NY struck the victim who was standing on the side of the road. Both drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with this investigation. Field sobriety and alco-sensor tests for both drivers were negative for any signs of impairment. Reconstruction of the scene will be performed and speeds cannot be determined at this time.

Syracuse and Boeheim have each released statements:

We’ll update this story as it develops.