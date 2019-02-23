Iowa suspends broadcaster for season after calling Maryland’s Bruno Fernando ‘King Kong’

Iowa has suspended its radio play-by-play man for the rest of the basketball season after he referred to an African-born Maryland player as ‘King Kong’.

After Maryland defeated Iowa by one-point on a tip-in by star center Bruno Fernando on Tuesday, Hawkeyes radio voice Gary Dolphin referred to the emerging sophomore as “King Kong.”

“Twelve 3s on 22 made baskets. That’s some pretty good long-range shooting,” Dolphin said. “And then Fernando was King Kong at the end of the game.”

Dolphin has publicly apologized for the comment.

“During the broadcast, I used a comparison when trying to describe a talented Maryland basketball player. In no way did I intend to offend or disparage the player,” Dolphin said. “I take full responsibility for my inappropriate word choice and offer a sincere apology to him and anyone else who was offended. I wish the Iowa Hawkeye players, coaches and fans all the very best as they head into the final stretch of the season. I will use this as an opportunity to grow as a person and learn more about unconscious bias.”

Fernando made the go-ahead tip-in with seven seconds less while surrounded by multiple Iowa players.

If you were wondering, yes, all five Iowa players surrounded Bruno Fernando when he tipped in the game-winner. pic.twitter.com/0arwbcYhn1 — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 20, 2019

Fernando was born in Angola.

This is not the first time Dolphin has been suspended this season. He was suspended two games earlier this year for comments he made about Iowa’s Maishe Dailey during what he thought was a commercial break but were aired.

“We get Maishe Dailey,” Dolphin said. “Dribbles into a double-team with his head down. God.”

Iowa is 21-6 on the season and 10-6 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes have four games left in the regular season.