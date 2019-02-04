 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA basketball rankings: No change at the top as the big four keep winning

Tennessee, Duke, Virginia, and Gonzaga keep their hold on the top of the polls as the ACC and Big Ten dominate the rankings.

By Caroline Darney
When the winners stay winning, there isn’t much change at the top. Such is the case again this week as the Tennessee Volunteers are the top team in the land for the third straight week, followed by No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Virginia, and No. 4 Gonzaga.

Michigan and Michigan State had tough weeks with the Wolverines losing to Iowa on the road, and the Spartans dropping a home game against Indiana for their second straight loss. The Wolverines dropped from No. 5 to No. 7, while MSU fell three spots to No. 9. Kentucky and Nevada jumped up two spots to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, with North Carolina moving up to No. 8, and Marquette staying put to round out the top-10.

Wisconsin made the biggest jump of the week going from No. 24 to No. 19. Buffalo, which lost to Bowling Green, fell five spots to No. 23.

Then-No. 23 NC State had an absolutely terrible week, falling in overtime to No. 3 Virginia in a heartbreaker before having a historically bad outing against Virginia Tech. No, seriously, it was that bad. The Wolfpack were one of two teams to fall out of the rankings, joined by Mississippi State.

That left room for Iowa (No. 20) and Cincinnati (No. 25) to jump into the rankings this week.

With NC State falling out and Iowa joining the party, the Big Ten and ACC both have six teams represented this week. The Big 12 and SEC each have three, and the Pac-12 is still team-less (although Washington received votes).

Check out the full poll below:

AP Poll - Week 14

Rank Team Conference Record Previous Week
Rank Team Conference Record Previous Week
1 Tennessee SEC 20-1 1
2 Duke ACC 19-2 2
3 Virginia ACC 20-1 3
4 Gonzaga West Coast 21-2 4
5 Kentucky SEC 18-3 7
6 Nevada Mountain West 21-1 8
7 Michigan Big Ten 20-2 5
8 North Carolina ACC 17-4 9
9 Michigan State Big Ten 18-4 6
10 Marquette Big East 19-3 10
11 Virginia Tech ACC 18-3 12
12 Houston AAC 21-1 13
13 Kansas Big 12 17-5 11
14 Villanova Big East 18-4 14
15 Purdue Big Ten 16-6 17
16 Louisville ACC 16-6 15
17 Iowa State Big 12 17-5 20
18 Texas Tech Big 12 17-5 16
19 Wisconsin Big Ten 16-6 24
20 Iowa Big Ten 17-5 NR
21 LSU SEC 17-4 19
22 Florida State ACC 16-5 25
23 Buffalo Mid-American 18-2 18
24 Maryland Big Ten 17-6 21
25 Cincinnati AAC 19-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi St. 133, Auburn 128, Kansas St 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3.

