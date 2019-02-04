NCAA basketball rankings: No change at the top as the big four keep winning

When the winners stay winning, there isn’t much change at the top. Such is the case again this week as the Tennessee Volunteers are the top team in the land for the third straight week, followed by No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Virginia, and No. 4 Gonzaga.

Michigan and Michigan State had tough weeks with the Wolverines losing to Iowa on the road, and the Spartans dropping a home game against Indiana for their second straight loss. The Wolverines dropped from No. 5 to No. 7, while MSU fell three spots to No. 9. Kentucky and Nevada jumped up two spots to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, with North Carolina moving up to No. 8, and Marquette staying put to round out the top-10.

Wisconsin made the biggest jump of the week going from No. 24 to No. 19. Buffalo, which lost to Bowling Green, fell five spots to No. 23.

Then-No. 23 NC State had an absolutely terrible week, falling in overtime to No. 3 Virginia in a heartbreaker before having a historically bad outing against Virginia Tech. No, seriously, it was that bad. The Wolfpack were one of two teams to fall out of the rankings, joined by Mississippi State.

That left room for Iowa (No. 20) and Cincinnati (No. 25) to jump into the rankings this week.

With NC State falling out and Iowa joining the party, the Big Ten and ACC both have six teams represented this week. The Big 12 and SEC each have three, and the Pac-12 is still team-less (although Washington received votes).

Check out the full poll below: