March Madness bracket reveal: Duke earns No. 1 overall seed

The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee revealed its top 16 current seeds during the annual “NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview Show” on CBS Saturday afternoon, and Duke got the committee’s nod as the No. 1 overall seed. Tennessee, Virginia and Gonzaga joined the Blue Devils on the top line.

Tournament selection committee chair Bernard Muir appeared on the show, and explained that the race for the No. 1 overall seed came down to Duke and Tennessee. Muir said that the resumes of the two teams were nearly identical, but that the Blue Devils ultimately got the nod because of their slightly superior strength of schedule.

Here’s what the committee’s complete top 16 would look like if the Big Dance started today:

1) Duke

2) Tennessee

3) Virginia

4) Gonzaga

5) Kentucky

6) Michigan

7) North Carolina

8) Michigan State

9) Purdue

10) Kansas

11) Houston

12) Marquette

13) Iowa State

14) Nevada

15) Louisville

16) Wisconsin

And here’s how the top four seeds in each region would look:

EAST

Duke (1) Michigan (6) Marquette (12) Iowa State (13)

SOUTH

Tennessee (2) North Carolina (7) Purdue (9) Nevada (14)

MIDWEST

Virginia (3) Kentucky (5) Houston (10) Wisconsin (16)

WEST

Gonzaga (4) Michigan State (8) Kansas (10) Louisville (15)

The full field for the 2019 NCAA tournament will be revealed at 6 p.m. on Selection Sunday, which is March 11.