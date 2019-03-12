ACC tournament 2019: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams, and more

After two years in Brooklyn, the ACC tournament returns to North Carolina where games will be played at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Virginia and North Carolina come into the tournament as two of the hottest teams in the country, while Duke is still floundering without the help of superstar freshman Zion Williamson. Williamson is expected to make his return in Charlotte.

Last year, the Cavaliers cut down the nets after taking down the Tar Heels in the championship game. This year, both Virginia and North Carolina finished the regular season with 16-2 conference records, though the Cavaliers won the sole meeting between the two in Chapel Hill.

Injury questions are dominating the discussion as the return of Williamson seems imminent, and it’s still uncertain whether No. 5 seeded Virginia Tech will get Justin Robinson back from a foot injury.

There’s also a little extra drama as the championship game will be played on the one year anniversary of Virginia’s historic loss to UMBC in last year’s NCAA tournament...in the same building. Talk about a chance to exorcise some demons before the madness truly begins...

The Stakes

The Virginia Cavaliers take the top seed for the second straight year after sharing the regular season ACC title with North Carolina. Duke, who are potentially getting Zion Williamson back for the ACC tournament, are the No. 3 seed, with No. 4 Florida State rounding out the double-byes. While UVA, UNC, and Duke are still playing to lock up potential No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament — as well as regions — several ACC teams are playing for their postseason lives.

NC State and Clemson will square off in the 8/9 game on noon on Wednesday, and both the Wolfpack and Tigers are in desperate need of a win as they’re living squarely on the bubble.

The Format

The top nine teams receive first-round byes and the top four teams receive double-byes to the quarterfinals. Teams are seeded by record within the conference, with a tiebreaker system to seed teams with identical conference records.

The Bracket & Schedule

Here is the full tournament bracket and day-by-day schedule. Game times subject to change. We’ll be updating it with results along the way.

ACC Tournament bracket is all set | https://t.co/YzliqqXGgT pic.twitter.com/6FAqmYClsf — Syracuse Basketball (@syrbasketball) March 10, 2019

Round 1: Tuesday, March 12 (All times ET)

Game 1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest, Noon (ESPN/Raycom)

Game 2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame, 2 p.m. (ESPN/Raycom)

Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (ESPNU/Raycom)

Round 2: Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Clemson, Noon (ESPN/Raycom)

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Game 1 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN/Raycom)

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/Raycom)

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Game 3 winner, 9 p.m. (ESPN2/Raycom)

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 14

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2/Raycom)

Game 9: No. 4 Florida State vs. Game 5 winner, 2:30pm (ESPN or ESPN2/Raycom)

Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2/Raycom)

Game 11: No. 3 Duke vs. Game 7 winner, 9 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2/Raycom)

Semifinals: Friday, March 15

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2/Raycom)

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2/Raycom)

Championship—Saturday, March 16

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN/Raycom)