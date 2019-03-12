Texas A&M hoops is firing Billy Kennedy. They want Buzz Williams as their next head coach

As Texas A&M basketball prepares for its opening round game in the SEC tournament on Wednesday, the university has reportedly decided to let go head coach Billy Kennedy. Kennedy will be fired after this season, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Aggies’ top choice to replace Kennedy is reportedly Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams, who was an assistant coach at the program from 2004-2006 under Billy Gillispie.

This is Kennedy’s eighth season at Texas A&M, compiling a 150-115 overall record. The Aggies have made two NCAA tournament appearances under his watch, reaching the Sweet 16 both times in 2016 and 2018.

This has been a rebuilding year for Texas A&M at 13-17 overall and 6-12 in conference after losing key contributors like Robert Williams and Tyler Davis from last year’s team. The Aggies face Vanderbilt in the conference tournament on Wednesday in what could be Kennedy’s last game with the program.

Kennedy’s pays nearly $2.5 million per year and runs through the 2020-21 season.

Would Buzz Williams leave Virginia Tech for Texas A&M?

Williams has had a remarkable if brief tenure at Virginia Tech. He inherited a program that had missed the NCAA tournament for nine consecutive years before he arrived. He’s now set to make his third straight trip to the big dance with the Hokies come Selection Sunday.

Williams is a Texas native who could be tempted by a big offer from the Aggies. His Virginia Tech team is currently ranked No. 16 in the polls at 23-7 overall and will begin play in the ACC tournament as a No. 5 seed on Wednesday.

Texas A&M made an expensive hire for the football program with Jimbo Fisher last summer. The university is committed is making a mark in the SEC. There could be a big payday waiting for Williams if he wants to take it.

Williams signed a contract extension with the Hokies in 2016.