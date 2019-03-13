The 2019 Mountain West Conference men’s basketball tournament begins on Wednesday, March 13 from the Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. Both Nevada and Utah State finished the regular season with 15-3 conference records, with the former holding the 2-0 tiebreak over Fresno State, who Utah State split with in the regular season.

We have all you need to know to follow the action, as the top two teams try to strengthen their bids for the larger NCAA Tournament while the rest are hoping for upsets.

The stakes

The winner of the tournament will go on to the larger NCAA Tournament, though Nevada already appears to be a lock for those festivities. That really just leaves Utah State, who are right on the bubble and need some impressive wins in the tournament to get a bid to the NCAA Tournament. There may be an outside chance for other teams, but all eyes will be on the Wolf Pack and Aggies.

Format

All 11 teams from the MWC are in the bracket, including the 4-26 San Jose State Spartans. The top four seeds all get first-round byes, with only San Diego State and UNLV knowing who they’ll play in the second round — each other.

Teams & seeds

No. 1 Nevada Wolf Pack (27-3)

No. 2 Utah State Aggies (25-6)

No. 3 Fresno State Bulldogs (22-8)

No. 4 San Diego State Aztecs (19-12)

No. 5 UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (17-13)

No. 6 Air Force Falcons (13-17)

No. 7 New Mexico Lobos (13-17)

No. 8 Colorado State Rams (12-19)

No. 9 Boise State Broncos (12-19)

No. 10 Wyoming Cowboys (8-23)

No. 11 San Jose State Spartans (4-26)

Bracket & schedule

Play for the MWC tournament begins on Wednesday, March 13 with three games, continues on Thursday with four games, has two games to narrow it down to the finals on Friday, and then the finals themselves take place on Saturday.

The first-round matchups will be available on Stadium, which means it’s on a variety of streaming platforms, including their own site and FuboTV. Second- and third-round matchups take place on CBS Sports Network (live streaming via CBSSN and FuboTV). The finals will be broadcast by CBS (live streaming via CBS All-Access and FuboTV).

Here is the schedule, with all times ET.

Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Colorado State vs. No. 9 Boise State, 11 a.m. (Stadium, )

Game 2: No. 7 New Mexico vs. No. 10 Wyoming, 1:30 p.m. (Stadium, )

Game 3: No. 6 Air Force vs. No. 11 San Jose State, 4 p.m. (Stadium, )

Thursday, March 14

Game 4: No. 1 Nevada vs. Game 1 winner, 12 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, FuboTV)

Game 5: No. 4 San Diego State vs. No. 5 UNLV, 2:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, FuboTV)

Game 6: No. 2 Utah State vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, FuboTV)

Game 7: No. 3 Fresno State vs. Game 3 winner, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, FuboTV)

Friday, March 15

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, FuboTV)

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, FuboTV)

Saturday, March 16

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3 p.m. (CBS, CBS All-Access, FuboTV)