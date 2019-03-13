Villanova is once again the top seed going into the 2019 Big East Tournament, which begins on Wednesday evening at Madison Square Garden. This marks the fifth time in six seasons that Villanova has earned the top spot, with Xavier having earned the honor last year.

Below is all you need to know to follow the action, beginning on Wednesday and wrapping up on Thursday, with spots in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

The stakes

The Big East is filled with bubble teams, though many believe the top three — Villanova, Marquette and Seton Hall — may already be locks for the NCAA Tournament. Nothing is guaranteed though, and pretty much every team in the conference is still looking at a potential spot in said tournament. St. John’s, Xavier, Creighton and Georgetown can all still make it, with only the bottom three really considered out of the running, if there is such a thing in the Big East.

Format

All ten teams will take part in the tournament, and all of them have something to fight for with decent-to-strong records outside of their conference. Inside of the conference,there are four different teams that finished with 9-9 records, with Villanova managing a 13-5 mark and Marquette coming in just behind them at 12-6. The top four seeds get first-round byes.

Teams & seeds

1. Villanova Wildcats (22-9)

2. Marquette Golden Eagles (23-8)

3. Seton Hall (18-12)

4. Xavier Musketeers (17-14)

5. Creighton Bluejays (18-13)

6. Georgetown Hoyas (19-12)

7. St. John’s Red Storm (20-11)

8. Providence Friars (17-14)

9. Butler Bulldogs (16-15)

10. DePaul Blue Demons (15-14)

Bracket & schedule

The tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 13 with three first-round games. It will continue on Thursday with the four second-round matchups, then on Friday with the semifinals. The championship game will be played on Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. ET.

All games will be broadcast by FS1, save for the championship game, which will be broadcast by FOX. Live streaming of the entire tournament can be had via FOX Sports GO and FuboTV.

Here is the schedule, with all times ET.

Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler, 7 p.m. (FS1, FOX Sports GO, FuboTV)

Game 2: No. 7 St. John’s vs. No. 10 DePaul, 9:30 p.m. (FS1, FOX Sports GO, FuboTV)

Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. Game 1 winner, 12 p.m. (FS1, FOX Sports GO, FuboTV)

Game 4: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton, 2:30 p.m. (FS1, FOX Sports GO, FuboTV)

Game 5: No. 2 Marquette vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. (FS1, FOX Sports GO, FuboTV)

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown, 9:30 p.m. (FS1, FOX Sports GO, FuboTV)

Friday, March 15

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m. (FS1, FOX Sports GO, FuboTV)

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m. (FS1, FOX Sports GO, FuboTV)

Saturday, March 16

Championship Game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m. (FOX, FOX Sports GO, FuboTV)