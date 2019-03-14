Zion Williamson is officially BACK for Duke in the ACC tournament. Hallelujah.

Zion Williamson will play in Duke’s game against Syracuse in the ACC tournament quarterfinals, the team has announced. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN.

Williamson hasn’t played since spraining his right knee when his foot busted through his shoe in the opening seconds of Duke’s game against North Carolina on Feb. 20.

Duke went 3-3 without Williamson in the lineup.

Duke could face North Carolina on Friday in the ACC semifinals if both teams advance past the quarterfinals Thursday. North Carolina will face Louisville in the quarterfinals.

Here’s the play of Williamson’s foot busting through his shoe

Williamson’s injury brought the sports world to a halt. What followed was a national debate on whether he should return to Duke or sit out the rest of the season for the NBA Draft. Williamson is expected to be the No. 1-overall pick in the draft come June.

Will Williamson return to his previous form after the injury? Does this make Duke the presumptive favorite to win the national title? With Selection Sunday just days away, the nation holds its breath that the burgeoning 18-year-old superstar can remain healthy and as spectacular as he’s been this season.