Bracketology 2019: Potential bid thieves fended off, but Alabama must now wait

Selection weekend Friday night’s early window saw three potential auto bid runs ended within moments.

In the Big Ten Tournament’s first evening quarterfinal, the Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Purdue Boilermakers for the second time in a week and a half, by a 75-73 score, to earn themselves even more breathing room. That loss simultaneously knocked the Boilermakers out of the race for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA bracket.

However, the Alabama Crimson Tide couldn’t lock up a bid by knocking off the Kentucky Wildcats in the third SEC Tournament quarterfinal. Instead, the Wildcats won their 13th straight game in the event, 73-55. While the Tide remain in the projected field for now because of everything else that happened this evening, their place is tenuous, particularly with what’s to come tonight and over the weekend.

Here’s a recap of the picture near the cut line heading into Friday’s late evening games.

Last Four Byes: Syracuse, Florida, Arizona State, Ohio State

Last Four IN: TCU, Temple, St. John’s, Alabama

First Four OUT: Belmont, NC State, Indiana, Texas

Next Four OUT: Lipscomb, Oregon, UNC Greensboro, Clemson

As I previewed in Friday’s full bracket post, tonight’s late action doesn’t leave much time for relaxation. The semifinals of both the Mountain West (featuring the Nevada Wolf Pack and Utah State Aggies) and Pac-12 Tournaments (highlighted by the Washington Huskies and Arizona State Sun Devils) will likely provide more nervous moments for bubble fans. Meanwhile, the 14-19 West Virginia Mountaineers are still alive in the Big 12 Tournament, as they take on the Kansas Jayhawks.