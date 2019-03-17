The National Invitation Tournament, or NIT, is a “consolation” bracket, but that doesn’t make the actual basketball any less exciting. Like everything in and on the periphery of March Madness, there is plenty to look forward to, including the NIT selection show, which is set for Sunday.

The full 32-team field will be revealed during the show, which is scheduled to air on ESPNU (live streaming via WatchESPN) following the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal, which should end around 8:30 p.m. ET. The NCAA Tournament reveal will be broadcast by CBS.

As far as the tournament itself is concerned, that will begin on March 19 from the highest-seed’s campus, with the semifinals and championships at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 2 and 4, respectively.

Belmont, Campbell, Gonzaga, Hofstra, Lpscomb, Loyola-Chicago, Saint Francis (PA), South Dakota State and Wright State are all guaranteed berths in the 2019 NIT field thanks to having the best regular season records in their conference, though some of these teams may still earn a berth into the NCAA Tournament bracket instead.

Below is all you need to know to follow the festivities on Sunday.

How to watch the NIT Selection Sunday show

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (approx.)

TV: ESPNU

Online Streaming: WatchESPN