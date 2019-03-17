NIT bracket 2019: The full field revealed

The full field for the National Invitation Tournament has been announced, hot on the heels of the NCAA tournament bracket’s reveal. Said field was announced during the Selection Sunday NIT show, and includes some of the best teams that didn’t make it into the NCAA tournament.
The full bracket
Upper Left
No. 1 UNC Greensboro
No. 2 NC State
No. 3 Georgetown
No. 4 Davidson
No. 5 Lipscomb
No. 6 Harvard
No. 7 Hofstra
No. 8 Campbell
Lower Left
No. 1 Indiana
No. 2 Clemson
No. 3 Furman
No. 4 Providence
No. 5 Arkansas
No. 6 Wichita State
No. 7 Wright State
No. 8 St. Francis
Upper Right
No. 1 Alabama
No. 2 Texas
No. 3 Xavier
No. 4 Colorado
No. 5 Dayton
No. 6 Toledo
No. 7 South Dakota State
No. 8 Norfolk State
Lower Right
No. 1 TCU
No. 2 Creighton
No. 3 Memphis
No. 4 Nebraska
No. 5 Butler
No. 6 San Diego
No. 7 Loyola-Chicago
No. 8 Sam Houston State
The rule changes
The NCAA likes to experiment with rule changes in the NIT, and this year they have made a few, though they are mostly slightly-modified versions of rules demoed in 2017 and 2018.
- The three-point line will be moved to be in line with FIBA standards
- The free-throw lane will be widened from the current college basketball standard to the current NBA standard
- After an offensive rebound, the shot clock will reset to 20 seconds instead of the NCAA standard of 30 seconds
- Team foul counts reset to zero at the 10-minute mark of each half, effectively dividing the game into quarters for the purposes of determining bonus free throws
- No more “one-and-ones”, as all bonus free-throw situations will result in two free throws for the non-fouled team
- Teams will enter the bonus after the fifth team foul in each 10-minute segment
- The team foul count will reset to zero at the start of overtime, and teams enter bonus with four team fouls in overtime
- Finally, the NCAA will adopt the NBA’s bonus rule regarding team fouls in the final two minutes of any period. Teams enter bonus on the second team foul in the final two minutes of any 10-minute segment or overtime period, regardless of the total team foul count at that point of the period
Schedule and viewing information
ESPN has broadcast rights for the NIT and will carry every game across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and live streaming via ESPN3/WatchESPN. The first and second rounds and the quarterfinals will be played at the campus of the higher-seeded team, while the semifinals and championship game will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
You can see the schedule for the tournament below.
First Round: March 19-20
Second Round: March 21-25
Quarterfinals: March 26-27
Semifinals: April 2
Championship: April 4
Loading comments...