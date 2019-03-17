NIT bracket 2019: The full field revealed

The full field for the National Invitation Tournament has been announced, hot on the heels of the NCAA tournament bracket’s reveal. Said field was announced during the Selection Sunday NIT show, and includes some of the best teams that didn’t make it into the NCAA tournament.

The full bracket

Upper Left

No. 1 UNC Greensboro

No. 2 NC State

No. 3 Georgetown

No. 4 Davidson

No. 5 Lipscomb

No. 6 Harvard

No. 7 Hofstra

No. 8 Campbell

Lower Left

No. 1 Indiana

No. 2 Clemson

No. 3 Furman

No. 4 Providence

No. 5 Arkansas

No. 6 Wichita State

No. 7 Wright State

No. 8 St. Francis

Upper Right

No. 1 Alabama

No. 2 Texas

No. 3 Xavier

No. 4 Colorado

No. 5 Dayton

No. 6 Toledo

No. 7 South Dakota State

No. 8 Norfolk State

Lower Right

No. 1 TCU

No. 2 Creighton

No. 3 Memphis

No. 4 Nebraska

No. 5 Butler

No. 6 San Diego

No. 7 Loyola-Chicago

No. 8 Sam Houston State

The rule changes

The NCAA likes to experiment with rule changes in the NIT, and this year they have made a few, though they are mostly slightly-modified versions of rules demoed in 2017 and 2018.

The three-point line will be moved to be in line with FIBA standards

The free-throw lane will be widened from the current college basketball standard to the current NBA standard

After an offensive rebound, the shot clock will reset to 20 seconds instead of the NCAA standard of 30 seconds

Team foul counts reset to zero at the 10-minute mark of each half, effectively dividing the game into quarters for the purposes of determining bonus free throws

No more “one-and-ones”, as all bonus free-throw situations will result in two free throws for the non-fouled team

Teams will enter the bonus after the fifth team foul in each 10-minute segment

The team foul count will reset to zero at the start of overtime, and teams enter bonus with four team fouls in overtime

Finally, the NCAA will adopt the NBA’s bonus rule regarding team fouls in the final two minutes of any period. Teams enter bonus on the second team foul in the final two minutes of any 10-minute segment or overtime period, regardless of the total team foul count at that point of the period

Schedule and viewing information

ESPN has broadcast rights for the NIT and will carry every game across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and live streaming via ESPN3/WatchESPN. The first and second rounds and the quarterfinals will be played at the campus of the higher-seeded team, while the semifinals and championship game will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

You can see the schedule for the tournament below.

First Round: March 19-20

Second Round: March 21-25

Quarterfinals: March 26-27

Semifinals: April 2

Championship: April 4