NCAA bracket 2019: The full rankings, from No. 1 to No. 68

We have the full field for the 2019 NCAA Tournament, as announced on Selection Sunday.

By James Brady
We’re just a couple days away from the First Four, which means it’s finally time to take a look at the full NCAA Tournament bracket for 2019. The full field of 68 teams was announced with a primetime event on Selection Sunday, as usual, 32 of which were automatic bids from conference tournaments.

Eight teams (the four bottom seeds from the automatic qualifies and four bottom seeds from teams who were invited by the selection committee) will play in the First Four on March 19 and 20, prior to the true beginning of the first round on March 21.

Not only does the selection committee name the 68 teams that will be in the NCAA Tournament field, they also seed the entire group and place them into regions. Those are broken up into East, West, South and Midwest regions. Teams are seeded overall and within their respective regions.

For first- and second-round play, games will take place in Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia and San Jose. Louisville, Anaheim, Washington and Kansas City will host the South, West, East and Midwest Regionals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight) while the Final Four will take place in Minneapolis on April 6 and April 8.

The full list of seeding positions can be found below, via Nicole Auerbach, from No. 1 to No. 68. And you can find the full list, sorted by region, right here.

  1. Duke
    2. Virginia
    3. North Carolina
    4. Gonzaga
    5. Tennessee
    6. Michigan State
    7. Kentucky
    8. Michigan
    9. Houston
    10. Texas Tech
    11. LSU
    12. Purdue
    13. Kansas
    14. Florida State
    15. Kansas State
    16. Virginia Tech
    17. Marquette
    18. Auburn
    19. Wisconsin
    20. Mississippi State
    21. Villanova
    22. Maryland
    23. Buffalo
    24. Iowa State
    25. Louisville
    26. Nevada
    27. Cincinnati
    28. Wofford
    29. VCU
    30. Syracuse
    31. Ole Miss
    32. Utah State
    33. Washington
    34. UCF
    35. Baylor
    36. Oklahoma
    37. Iowa
    38. Seton Hall
    39. Minnesota
    40. Florida
    41. Ohio State
    42. Belmont
    43. Temple
    44. Saint Mary’s
    45. Arizona State
    46. Murray State
    47. St. John’s
    48. Oregon
    49. New Mexico State
    50. Liberty
    51. UC Irvine
    52. Vermont
    53. Saint Louis
    54. Northeastern
    55. Yale
    56. Old Dominion
    57. Georgia State
    58. Northern Kentucky
    59. Montata
    60. Colgate
    61. Bradley
    62. Abilene Christian
    63. Gardner-Webb
    64. Iona
    65. Prairie View
    66. Fairleigh Dickinson
    67. North Dakota State
    68. N.C. Central

