NCAA bracket 2019: The full rankings, from No. 1 to No. 68

We’re just a couple days away from the First Four, which means it’s finally time to take a look at the full NCAA Tournament bracket for 2019. The full field of 68 teams was announced with a primetime event on Selection Sunday, as usual, 32 of which were automatic bids from conference tournaments.

Eight teams (the four bottom seeds from the automatic qualifies and four bottom seeds from teams who were invited by the selection committee) will play in the First Four on March 19 and 20, prior to the true beginning of the first round on March 21.

Not only does the selection committee name the 68 teams that will be in the NCAA Tournament field, they also seed the entire group and place them into regions. Those are broken up into East, West, South and Midwest regions. Teams are seeded overall and within their respective regions.

For first- and second-round play, games will take place in Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia and San Jose. Louisville, Anaheim, Washington and Kansas City will host the South, West, East and Midwest Regionals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight) while the Final Four will take place in Minneapolis on April 6 and April 8.

The full list of seeding positions can be found below, via Nicole Auerbach, from No. 1 to No. 68. And you can find the full list, sorted by region, right here.