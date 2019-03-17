NCAA bracket 2019: The full rankings, from No. 1 to No. 68

We’re just a couple days away from the First Four, which means it’s finally time to take a look at the full NCAA Tournament bracket for 2019. The full field of 68 teams was announced with a primetime event on Selection Sunday, as usual, 32 of which were automatic bids from conference tournaments.
Eight teams (the four bottom seeds from the automatic qualifies and four bottom seeds from teams who were invited by the selection committee) will play in the First Four on March 19 and 20, prior to the true beginning of the first round on March 21.
Not only does the selection committee name the 68 teams that will be in the NCAA Tournament field, they also seed the entire group and place them into regions. Those are broken up into East, West, South and Midwest regions. Teams are seeded overall and within their respective regions.
For first- and second-round play, games will take place in Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia and San Jose. Louisville, Anaheim, Washington and Kansas City will host the South, West, East and Midwest Regionals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight) while the Final Four will take place in Minneapolis on April 6 and April 8.
The full list of seeding positions can be found below, via Nicole Auerbach, from No. 1 to No. 68. And you can find the full list, sorted by region, right here.
- Duke
2. Virginia
3. North Carolina
4. Gonzaga
5. Tennessee
6. Michigan State
7. Kentucky
8. Michigan
9. Houston
10. Texas Tech
11. LSU
12. Purdue
13. Kansas
14. Florida State
15. Kansas State
16. Virginia Tech
17. Marquette
18. Auburn
19. Wisconsin
20. Mississippi State
21. Villanova
22. Maryland
23. Buffalo
24. Iowa State
25. Louisville
26. Nevada
27. Cincinnati
28. Wofford
29. VCU
30. Syracuse
31. Ole Miss
32. Utah State
33. Washington
34. UCF
35. Baylor
36. Oklahoma
37. Iowa
38. Seton Hall
39. Minnesota
40. Florida
41. Ohio State
42. Belmont
43. Temple
44. Saint Mary’s
45. Arizona State
46. Murray State
47. St. John’s
48. Oregon
49. New Mexico State
50. Liberty
51. UC Irvine
52. Vermont
53. Saint Louis
54. Northeastern
55. Yale
56. Old Dominion
57. Georgia State
58. Northern Kentucky
59. Montata
60. Colgate
61. Bradley
62. Abilene Christian
63. Gardner-Webb
64. Iona
65. Prairie View
66. Fairleigh Dickinson
67. North Dakota State
68. N.C. Central