The full NCAA Tournament will be revealed on Sunday with the March Madness Selection Show (6 p.m. ET, CBS, March Madness Live, fuboTV), as we find out which borderline at-large teams make the dance and which bubbles are burst.

Heading into the weekend, bracketologist Chris Dobbertean’s last four in the tournament were Belmont, Temple, Arizona State and St. John’s, and his first four out were North Carolina State, Alabama, Indiana and Texas.

Selection show details

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Seth Davis, Clark Kellogg

Online streaming: NCAA March Madness Live, fuboTV

The NCAA Tournament field is made up of 32 automatic bids — all the conference tournament winners — and 36 at-large teams from the selection committee.

The first round begins Thursday, with teams split into the west, south, east and midwest regions. The Final Four is set for Apr. 6 and 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

The CBS selection show will reveal all 68 teams, including the First Four matchups for Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton. Greg Gumbel will host Sunday’s selection show, joined by analysts Seth Davis and Clark Kellogg. Online streaming of the show will be available through March Madness Live and fuboTV.