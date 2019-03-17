The 2019 NCAA Tournament field has been set, and with the announcement of the bracket came the television assignments and game start times for first round games on Thursday and Friday.

It’s wall-to-wall basketball with 16 games on both days, with television coverage spread around CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. Online streaming of the NCAA Tournament is available through March Madness Live and fuboTV.

Things get started on Thursday in the East region, with Louisville taking on Minnesota at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Duke is the top overall team in the field, earning a No. 1 seed in the East Region. The Blue Devils’ first-round matchup is Friday, against a No. 16 seed, the winner of the First Four game between North Carolina Central and North Dakota State.

First round schedule

All times ET

Thursday, March 21

East: No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Belmont/Temple, 3:10 p.m.* (truTV)

East: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Yale, 12:40 p.m. (truTV)

East: No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Minnesota, 12:15 p.m. (CBS)

East: No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bradley, 2:45 p.m.* (CBS)

South: No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 St. Mary’s, 7:20 p.m. (TBS)

South: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Old Dominion, 9:50 p.m.* (CBS)

Midwest: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

Midwest: No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Northeastern, 4 p.m.* (TNT)

Midwest: No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 10 Seton Hall, 9:40 p.m.* (CBS)

Midwest: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian, 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

West: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson/Prairie View A&M, 7:27 p.m. (truTV)

West: No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Baylor, 9:57 p.m.* (truTV)

West: No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Murray State, 4:30 p.m. (TBS)

West: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 Vermont, 2 p.m. (TBS)

West: No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Florida, 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

West: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Montana, 9:20 p.m.* (TNT)

Friday, March 22

South: No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 Iowa, 12:15 p.m. (CBS)

South: No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, 12:40 p.m. (truTV)

West: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

South: No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 UC Irvine, 2 p.m. (TBS)

South: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Colgate, 2:45 p.m.* (CBS)

South: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner Webb, 3:10 p.m.* (truTV)

West: No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 11 Arizona State/St. John’s, 4 p.m.* (TNT)

South: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Oregon, 4:30 p.m.* (TBS)

Midwest: No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Washington, 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

East: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/North Dakota State, 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

Midwest: No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Georgia State, 7:20 p.m. (TBS)

East: No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty, 7:27 p.m. (truTV)

Midwest: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Iona, 9:20 p.m.* (TNT)

East: No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF, 9:40 p.m.* (CBS)

Midwest: No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Ohio State, 9:50 p.m.* (TBS)

East: No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 St. Louis, 9:57 p.m. (truTV)

*start times estimated, after first game ends