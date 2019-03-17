NCAA bracket 2019: Live results from Selection Sunday

It’s Selection Sunday, which means we’re about to know all 68 teams that will be going to the Big Dance, the NCAA Tournament. We already know of nearly half the entrants due to the 32 teams who made it by winning their respective conferences, but we don’t know where they’ll be seeded. The other at-large teams will be announced, and we’ll have coverage of all of it.
The Selection Sunday show begins at 6 p.m. ET on CBS and we’ll have live coverage right here, just as soon as each team comes in.
The entire group is placed into regions. Those are broken up into East, West, South and Midwest regions.
For first- and second-round play, games will take place in Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia and San Jose. Louisville, Anaheim, Washington and Kansas City will host the South, West, East and Midwest Regionals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight) while the Final Four will take place in Minneapolis on April 6 and April 8.
Below are the teams announced and the region they’ll be in, as they come in from the selection committee during Sunday’s show.
Belmont, Temple, Arizona State and St. John’s were the last four in. UNC Greensboro, Alabama, TCU and Indiana were the four closest who didn’t make it.
*=First Four teams
East Region
No. 1 Duke
No. 2 Michigan State
No. 3 LSU
No. 4 Virginia Tech
No. 5 Mississippi State
No. 6 Maryland
No. 7 Louisville
No. 8 VCU
No. 9 UCF
No. 10 Minnesota
No. 11 Belmont/Temple*
No. 12 Liberty
No. 13 Saint Louis
No. 14 Yale
No. 15 Bradley
No. 16 NC Central/North Dakota State*
South Region
No. 1 Virginia
No. 2 Tennessee
No. 3 Purdue
No. 4 Kansas State
No. 5 Wisconsin
No. 6 Villanova
No. 7 Cincinnati
No. 8 Ole Miss
No. 9 Oklahoma
No. 10 Iowa
No. 11 St. Mary’s
No. 12 Oregon
No. 13 UC Irvine
No. 14 Old Dominion
No. 15 Colgate
No. 16 Gardner-Webb
Midwest Region
No. 1 North Carolina
No. 2 Kentucky
No. 3 Houston
No. 4 Kansas
No. 5 Auburn
No. 6 Iowa State
No. 7 Wofford
No. 8 Utah State
No. 9 Washington
No. 10 Seton Hall
No. 11 Ohio State
No. 12 New Mexico State
No. 13 Northeastern
No. 14 Georgia State
No. 15 Abilene Christian
No. 16 Iona
West Region
No. 1 Gonzaga
No. 2 Michigan
No. 3 Texas Tech
No. 4 Florida State
No. 5 Marquette
No. 6 Buffalo
No. 7 Nevada
No. 8 Syracuse
No. 9 Baylor
No. 10 Florida
No. 11 Arizona State/St. Johns*
No. 12 Murray State
No. 13 Vermont
No. 14 Northern Kentucky
No. 15 Montana
No. 16 F Dickinson/PV A&M