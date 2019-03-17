NCAA bracket 2019: Live results from Selection Sunday

It’s Selection Sunday, which means we’re about to know all 68 teams that will be going to the Big Dance, the NCAA Tournament. We already know of nearly half the entrants due to the 32 teams who made it by winning their respective conferences, but we don’t know where they’ll be seeded. The other at-large teams will be announced, and we’ll have coverage of all of it.

The Selection Sunday show begins at 6 p.m. ET on CBS and we’ll have live coverage right here, just as soon as each team comes in.

The entire group is placed into regions. Those are broken up into East, West, South and Midwest regions.

For first- and second-round play, games will take place in Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia and San Jose. Louisville, Anaheim, Washington and Kansas City will host the South, West, East and Midwest Regionals (Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight) while the Final Four will take place in Minneapolis on April 6 and April 8.

Below are the teams announced and the region they’ll be in, as they come in from the selection committee during Sunday’s show.

Belmont, Temple, Arizona State and St. John’s were the last four in. UNC Greensboro, Alabama, TCU and Indiana were the four closest who didn’t make it.

*=First Four teams

East Region

No. 1 Duke

No. 2 Michigan State

No. 3 LSU

No. 4 Virginia Tech

No. 5 Mississippi State

No. 6 Maryland

No. 7 Louisville

No. 8 VCU

No. 9 UCF

No. 10 Minnesota

No. 11 Belmont/Temple*

No. 12 Liberty

No. 13 Saint Louis

No. 14 Yale

No. 15 Bradley

No. 16 NC Central/North Dakota State*

South Region

No. 1 Virginia

No. 2 Tennessee

No. 3 Purdue

No. 4 Kansas State

No. 5 Wisconsin

No. 6 Villanova

No. 7 Cincinnati

No. 8 Ole Miss

No. 9 Oklahoma

No. 10 Iowa

No. 11 St. Mary’s

No. 12 Oregon

No. 13 UC Irvine

No. 14 Old Dominion

No. 15 Colgate

No. 16 Gardner-Webb

Midwest Region

No. 1 North Carolina

No. 2 Kentucky

No. 3 Houston

No. 4 Kansas

No. 5 Auburn

No. 6 Iowa State

No. 7 Wofford

No. 8 Utah State

No. 9 Washington

No. 10 Seton Hall

No. 11 Ohio State

No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 13 Northeastern

No. 14 Georgia State

No. 15 Abilene Christian

No. 16 Iona

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 2 Michigan

No. 3 Texas Tech

No. 4 Florida State

No. 5 Marquette

No. 6 Buffalo

No. 7 Nevada

No. 8 Syracuse

No. 9 Baylor

No. 10 Florida

No. 11 Arizona State/St. Johns*

No. 12 Murray State

No. 13 Vermont

No. 14 Northern Kentucky

No. 15 Montana

No. 16 F Dickinson/PV A&M