This is Chubbs. Again. You’re welcome. Again.

Chubbs is here to help your March Madness bracket. You very much need my help. Chubbs was best expert who picked dogs from No. 16 UMBC to beat No. 1 Virginia last year.

Here is a picture of Chubbs being happy about his bracket.

Hoos gonna pick a dog team to beat No. 1 Virginia again? Chubbs will. You’re welcome Gardner-Webb.

Don’t worry, cat friends. Chubbs don’t like dogs. Dogs are just cats with no dignity like Chubbs has so much. But animals always beat humans in Chubbs’ bracket. Then cats win over other animals because cats are like Chubbs. Also weather beats people. Chubbs knows about how snow makes people pretend to work from home but just feed Chubbs treats instead.

No. Chubbs is too busy to play in all the basketball games. Sorry.

Chubbs is best cat at basketball. Zion is almost like Chubbs. But Chubbs doesn’t need shoes so he is probably better than Zion. Chubbs is just too busy to be college basketball star. Which is good for people kids with parents who make bribes to get them out of full houses to college.

Please give money that Chubbs helps you win to Shelter Chic or any animal shelter you like best. Don’t do bribes, please. Also don’t ever buy a cat or any animal. Cats are not for buying. They are for rescuing humans.

Rescue cats like Chubbs will rescue you just like I rescued my human who was much sadder without Chubbs to take care of him and tell him what teams to pick.

OK, bye. Bracket picking always make Chubbs tired.