CIT 2019: Bracket, schedule, scores, and TV/live stream info

The CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament isn’t as storied as say the NCAA Tournament or the NIT, but if you’re in for watching more college hoops, it’s got you covered. The 2019 edition of the CIT features some teams that had pretty decent seasons, even if they were not quiet good enough to make it to the Big Dance or the NIT.

Some of the headliners are Texas Southern, Kent State, Drake, FIU, and Texas State. Per the tournament’s website, The CIT has had more schools make their postseason debut (26) and schools win their first-ever postseason game (34) than all other tournaments combined since 2009, when the CIT was founded.

There is no set bracket for the CIT, which uses a dynamic schedule to pair opponents based on matchups and availability. Everything up to the semifinals will be streamed on the CIT’s website. Since there’s no set bracket, the second round won’t be set until after the first is completed.

TV and online streaming

You can stream all the action on the CIT’s website.

First Round

Monday, March 18

Quinnipiac vs. NJIT 7:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 19

Cornell vs. Robert Morris 7:00 p.m. ET

IUPUI vs. Marshall 7:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20

Texas Southern vs. New Orleans 8:00 p.m. ET

Grambling vs. UT Rio Grande Valley 8:00 p.m. ET

Presbyterian vs. Seattle 10:00 p.m. ET

Green Bay vs. ETSU 7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 21

FAU vs. Charleston Southern 7:00 p.m. ET

Saint Francis Brooklyn vs. Hampton 7:00 p.m. ET

CSU Bakersfield vs. Cal State Fullerton 10:00 p.m. ET

Kent State vs. UL Monroe 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22

Drake vs. Southern Utah 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23

FIU vs. Texas State: 7:00 p.m. ET

Second Round

NOTE: Top 3 seeds will get a bye after first round

Quarterfinals

March 27-31

Semifinals

April 2

Championship

April 4