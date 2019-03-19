NIT 2019: Bracket, schedule, and scores

It’s mid-March, which means it’s time to get the 2019 NIT started. After the full 32-team field was announced following the larger NCAA Tournament announcement on Selection Sunday, we have a complete picture of who will be competing in the second-most prestigious college basketball tournament.
And we have all the information you need to know, from the rule changes here to the rest of the information in this article, including the format, stakes, bracket, schedule and updated scores throughout the tournament.
The format
A single-elimination tournament featuring a field of 32 teams, it’s structured similarly to the Big Dance itself. There are four quadrants of eight teams apiece, with the first three rounds taking place at campus sites before the semifinals and finals move to Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The stakes
While it’s not the NCAA Tournament, it’s the next-best thing. All 32 teams in the NIT field surely would have preferred a trip to the Big Dance, but in lieu of that, the NIT remains a tournament that teams fight for. They want to win it, and no amount of making of it will change that. It’s extra exposure and revenue for teams, and really, there are no losers here. Except the teams that lose. They’re losers. Sorry.
The bracket, schedule, and scores
ESPN has broadcast rights for the NIT, with coverage spread across its networks. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and live streaming via ESPN3 and WatchESPN will get you every game on the schedule.
Round 1
Tuesday, March 19
Campbell at UNC Greensboro, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Lipscomb at Davidson, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Hofstra at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Saint Francis (PA) at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN
Wichita State at Furman, 7 p.m., ESPNU
San Diego at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN3
Arkansas at Providence, 9 p.m., ESPN2
South Dakota State at Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN
Loyola Chicago at Creighton, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Dayton at Colorado, 11 p.m., ESPN2
Wednesday, March 20
Harvard at Georgetown, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Wright State at Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Norfolk State at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Toledo at Xavier, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Sam Houston State at TCU, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Butler at Nebraska, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Round 2
March 21-25
Round 3
March 26-27
Semifinals
April 2
Championship
April 4