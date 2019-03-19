NIT 2019: Bracket, schedule, and scores

It’s mid-March, which means it’s time to get the 2019 NIT started. After the full 32-team field was announced following the larger NCAA Tournament announcement on Selection Sunday, we have a complete picture of who will be competing in the second-most prestigious college basketball tournament.

And we have all the information you need to know, from the rule changes here to the rest of the information in this article, including the format, stakes, bracket, schedule and updated scores throughout the tournament.

The format

A single-elimination tournament featuring a field of 32 teams, it’s structured similarly to the Big Dance itself. There are four quadrants of eight teams apiece, with the first three rounds taking place at campus sites before the semifinals and finals move to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The stakes

While it’s not the NCAA Tournament, it’s the next-best thing. All 32 teams in the NIT field surely would have preferred a trip to the Big Dance, but in lieu of that, the NIT remains a tournament that teams fight for. They want to win it, and no amount of making of it will change that. It’s extra exposure and revenue for teams, and really, there are no losers here. Except the teams that lose. They’re losers. Sorry.

The bracket, schedule, and scores

ESPN has broadcast rights for the NIT, with coverage spread across its networks. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and live streaming via ESPN3 and WatchESPN will get you every game on the schedule.

Round 1

Tuesday, March 19

Campbell at UNC Greensboro, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Lipscomb at Davidson, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Hofstra at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Saint Francis (PA) at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN

Wichita State at Furman, 7 p.m., ESPNU

San Diego at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Arkansas at Providence, 9 p.m., ESPN2

South Dakota State at Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN

Loyola Chicago at Creighton, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Dayton at Colorado, 11 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday, March 20

Harvard at Georgetown, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Wright State at Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Norfolk State at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Toledo at Xavier, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Sam Houston State at TCU, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Butler at Nebraska, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Round 2

March 21-25

Round 3

March 26-27

Semifinals

April 2

Championship

April 4